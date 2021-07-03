NDLEA Chairman Launches Drug-Free Nigeria Show with Sunny Irakpo on Radio

Drug-Free Nigeria Show (DFN SHOW) with Sunny Irakpo on Lagoon Radio (Mondays 5-6pm) has been launched with the slogan, …too good for drugs

1. BACKGROUND

The DFN SHOW is an idea of Founder/President Silec Initiatives, founded by Amb. Sunny Irakpo.

He is a youth and anti-drug abuse advocate and antidrug abuse ambassador, with over 10 years’ experience of public advocacy, campaign and sensitization of citizens about the dangers of drug abuse and addiction.

He is a 2019 U.S Government Sponsored Exchange Alumni of the International Visitor’s Leadership Exchange Program (IVLP).

He is certified on Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care Sensitization by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), a programme sponsored by the European Union for high performance and patriotic individuals with exemplary leadership skills who have contributed and contributing significantly to national development.

He has a B.sc (Hons.) Holder in accounting second class upper division from the faculty of management sciences, Delta State University, Abraka, Nigeria.

He belongs to the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria, Distinguished Old Boy Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, a media influencer, strategist and Nation builder to the core.

2. THE DFN SHOW.

The DFN SHOW with slogan……too good for drugs… is a first of its kind show in Nigeria , conceptualized to primarily drive the sensitization of citizens and the general public across the globe on the worrying phenomenon of social vices such as drugs and substance abuse especially amongst youths.

It is a cankerworm which has led many promising youths to their early graves without fulfilling their God-given purposes on earth and to those living , its serves as a big distraction from achieving their dreams nor contributing their quota to the growth and development of the society at large.

It is a social re-engineering programme for the youths and members of the public which will critically and fundamentally addresses the heightened state of drug abuse in Nigeria and across the continent particularly amongst the youths who are the worse victims and also look at issues of national importance.

The cardinal focus of DFN Show is to bring the best in our youths for economic productive and prosperity, educate families, communities on preventive approach with drug demand reduction strategy which must be activated via the power of information to the broadest members of the public, aimed at revealing the consequences and health implications of drug abuse and addiction and proffering solutions thereto.

3. ELEMENTS OF THE DFN SHOW

The show will be hosted by yours truly (Sunny Irakpo) and very conversational with selected topics of discussion, energy filled with fun, style, good music and sound track, strong and high profile personality’s and professionals interview sections, loads of entertainment and section, review of hot newspaper headlines on the subject, side attraction for youths and give away or audience reward for following the show off course the DFN Show is opened for massive sponsorship and for advert placement.

4. OBJECTIVES OF DFN SHOW

• To drastically reduce drug abuse amongst youths

• Sensitization of citizens by increasing knowledge and awareness about drugs

• Help redirect the energies of young people into meaningful socio-economic activities, talent promotion etc.

• Enlightens citizens on the looming dangers and consequences in drugs and substance abuse on the families, communities, organisations, government, and individuals with its health implications

• To help government reduce cost from tackling social vices such as criminality, drug abuse etc. by complimenting the efforts of the relevant government agencies such as NDLEA.

• Create a conversational platform for the youths and drug disorder individuals to share experiences (Evidence Based) and to find the needed help, by reducing stigma associated with drug users and be encouraged to speak up.

• Helping our youths to become better citizens.

. Create more avenues for international collaborations and platform to help address the issue of drugs and substance abuse across the world especially with The Martinsberg Initiative (TMI) ,WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives as a formidable entities.

DFN is a partnership secured from the Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion under the Episcopal Leadership of the Rt. Revd. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner as part of the church contribution to the fight against drugs and substance abuse, and the ongoing efforts of the church to build a world class rehabilitation centre already being constructed in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria. Indeed, The Diocesan is a Father that gives his children feathers to fly higher.

Presently, the DFN Show has been launched by Brig. Gen.Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) the Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the 14th June 2021with his promise to partner to sustain the DFN Show as another means to carry on with the antidrug campaign promotion. He was ably presented by Mr Femi Babafemi ,the Director of Media and Advocacy National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),Nigeria.

Therefore, I dedicate this Show to God Almighty for the inspiration, to my family for the sacrifices and forbearance in pursuing my Vision for the Nation since my National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) Days in (2010),my mentors and partners, friends and well-wishers ,Team Silec and everyone who has not giving up on their dreams, particularly the YOUTHS.

Remember, when motive is Pure, God’s Backing is Sure.

Once again, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I present to you for your listening pleasure the DFN Show with Sunny Irakpo.

