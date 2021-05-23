Headline

Tension As VP Osinbajo is Sighted at Reddington Hospital

Eric 2 days ago
By Eric Elezuo

There is unexplained tension in the air as the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, was seen at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos, setting tongues wagging as to the reason the number two citizen was there.

The furore generated by the VP’s presence at the Reddington Hospital is even made worse following his absence at the funeral ceremonies of the the late Chief of Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers, who died in the ill-fated military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna.

According to reports, the Vice President’s convoy was seen entering Reddington Hospital Lagos yesterday (Saturday) around 10am and remained there till around 2pm.

Since it is not in the Vice President’s character to miss occasions of great magnitude, people who know him well have become quite baffled, and asking the question, is the Vice President I’ll?

