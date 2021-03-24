2023 Remains a Mirage Until Peace Returns to the Country – Ortom

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said it is still too early to talk about the 2023 general election, considering the country’s security challenges.

On Saturday, the convoy of Ortom was attacked by gunmen, while on a visit to his farm.

The incident was said to have occurred at Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road, and has since drawn widespread condemnation from across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also called for an investigation into the attack.

Speaking with journalists after meeting with Buhari at the state house in Abuja, on Tuesday, Ortom said Nigerians have to cut through political and ethnic lines in addressing insecurity.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians. 2023, yes to a politician, is not far but it is still a long way,” he said.

“If we secure our country and everything is going fine, then we can talk about 2023. But the way things are going, if we don’t secure the country, there is no way we can be talking about 2023.

“For me, I want us as leaders of this country — we have taken oaths of office – let us abide by those things we have said and work together as a team. Leave politics aside; leave ethnicity aside, and secure the country Nigeria. We have no other country than the Nigeria we live in.”

‘BUHARI HAS ACCEPTED MY RECOMMENDATIONS’

Ortom also disclosed that Buhari has accepted his recommendations on the measures to address the rising insecurity in the country.

“I have been able to recommend some measures and most of them agree that nobody should be a sacred cow,” he said.

“If people are found wanting, they should be prosecuted by the police and I think this is good.

“The other time, he also gave an order for all those carrying AK-47, irrespective of where you come from, you should be shot on sight, and that is welcoming and it is the best thing to do in a situation like this.

“The order for the immigration and other security agencies to protect our borders, all these are commended. So, it’s not just enough to criticise the policies of the federal government or the president. When he does what is good, it is our responsibility to team up with him to ensure that that is done, because it is when we are peaceful and have security that we can talk about tomorrow.”

TheCable

Like this: Like Loading...