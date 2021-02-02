News

Most Nigerian Leaders Are Just Dealers, Says Tunde Bakare

A former Vice Presidential Candidate and Founder, Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described most Nigerian leaders as just dealers, who are interested in investing a huge sum of money into elections with the sole purpose of recouping the said amount with interest when they get into office.

Pastor Bakare made the assessment while fielding questions from Chief Dele Momodu during a live interview broadcast via Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

The pastor-cum-politician took a swipe at most politicians who invest ‘one billion, five billion, ten billion naira’ into their campaigns, saying such people are just dealers, who will only concentrate on getting back their Investment, either as direct or indirect investors or sponsors.

