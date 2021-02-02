FG Extends Deadline for NIN/SIM Linkage to April 2021

The ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise has been extended by eight weeks, the Federal Government announced on Tuesday morning.

It said the new deadline would now be April 6, 2021.

Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, who disclosed this in a WhatsApp message to our correspondent, said the extension was conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami conveyed the message during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which held on the 1st of February, 2021.

