COVID-19: Atiku Vaccinated in Dubai

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, confirmed the news, saying, “The importance of the #COVID19 vaccine in mitigating the effect of the coronavirus cannot be overstated, particularly in Africa and Nigeria. Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the mass vaccination programme, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.”

Atiku had in a New Year Day message expressed the belief that “the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria.”

He added, “It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal.”

