Burna Boy Nominated Again for Grammy Awards

Burna Boy’s latest album ‘Twice As Tall’ has gotten him a second shot at winning a Grammy.

The talented singer, on Monday, bagged a World Music Album nomination alongside Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tianariwen.

Antibalas is an American afrobeat band modelled after Fela Kuti’s Africa 70 band while Bebel Gilberto is a popular Brazilian-American singer.

Anoushka Shankar is a British Indian sitar player and composer while Tianariwen is a group of northern Malian singers.

In October, the Recording Academy announced the renaming of the ‘Best World Music Album’ to ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy, 29, lost in his first attempt to win a Grammy award after being nominated in the best world music album category in January 2020. Beninese music legend, Angelique Kidjo, won the award.

‘Twice As Tall’ which is Burna Boy’s fifth album was released in August. Burna Boy, his mum cum manager, Bosede Ogulu, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, were the executive producers.

The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timbaland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and many more.

It also featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Should Burna Boy win, he will become Nigeria’s second Grammy winner after Sikiru Adepoju.

In a related development, Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has just won an Urban Music Album award at the Latin Grammy for his feature on Colombian reggaeton singer, J Balvin’s fifth and his sixth overall album.

Mr Eazi was featured on track nine, ‘Arcoiris’ on ‘Colores.’

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will hold on January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The award will recognise the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...