Sanwo-Olu Orders Immediate Lifting of Curfew in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of the curfew on Tuesday, October 20, in the wake of the unrest in the state.

Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.

The situation was further worsened when soldiers, in a bid to disperse the protesters at the Lekki toll gate, opened fire on the youths.

This sparked rioting, violence, and international outrage.

Amnesty International says 10 protesters were shot dead by the security operatives but the state government is yet to give an official figure.

The statement read in part, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their business without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties.

“Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.

