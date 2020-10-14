Wizkid Postpones Release of ‘Made in Lagos’

Wizkid has postponed the release of his “Made In Lagos” Album till further notice.

Few months ago Wizkid announced October 15th as the release date for his much anticipated “Made-in-Lagos” album but things seem not to be going as planned for Starboy.

When asked by a fan on Twitter today if he will still be dropping the album despite the ongoing#ENDSARS and protest against police brutality in Nigeria, Wizkid responded saying he won’t be dropping the album yet because the country and his people are currently in what he described as “Mad Times”

This news comes as a shock to many music lovers especially Wizkid fans because if not for SARS brutality, this month would have been a better time for Wizkid to drop the album which has been long overdue.

Some fans believed Wizkid is just using this #ENDSARS issue as excuse to further delay the album because he is not confident about the content of the album.

Meanwhile, some section of music lovers believes it’s a smart move to make everywhere calm first so that there won’t be a divided attention when he eventually drops the album.

Naijaloaded

