New Works Nigeria Limited, NIS Collaborate on Efficient Service Delivery

By Eric Elezuo

A high rated technology-based organisation, New Works Nigeria Limited, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Mahmood Ahmadu MON, the Turakin Mubi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandele, in his office in Abuja.

The visit, which was brokered to initiate talks on how the two organisations can efficiently deliver effective and enhanced service to Nigerians within the context of their existing relationship in facilitating passport and visa payments, was acknowledged as very successful.

In his remarks, Ahmadu commended the Immigration boss for his giant strides as well as efforts he has implimented towards ensuring Nigeria issues Biometric Visas in line with International best practices. He also cited the improved technology as the bases for the global rating of Nigerian Visa as the Number three in the world in terms of security and other features.

In his response, Babandele thanked the management of New Works Nigeria Limited for their technological support, which has simplified the issuance of Visa and payment platform for Visa and Passport procurement by the NIS. He noted that when improved upon, the technology will further bring ease of doing business to Nigerians applying for Passport and Foreigners applying for Visa to Nigeria.

Both organisations agreed to work together to deliver the best of services to Nigerians and Non-Nigerians alike.

In a statement issued and signed by Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration (DCI), James Sunday, Ahmadu praised the CGI and his team for the great work they are doing.

Among members of the senior management team, who accompanied Alhaji Ahmadu MON, Turakin Mubi, on the visit included the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Anthony Nwachukwu; Managing Director, Abubakar Kuso mni, and Company Secretary, Barr Rowena Ogbetuo.

