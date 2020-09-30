Featured

FEC Approves N13.08trn Budget Estimate for 2021

The Federal Executive Council has approved a budget estimate of N13.08trn for the 2021 fiscal year.

The fiscal document was approved at a meeting of the council on Wednesday presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The minister said the budget proposal is predicated on N379 per dollar exchange rate; oil benchmark of $40 barrel per day; and oil production volume of 1.86 million per day.

The Punch

