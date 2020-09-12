Adding Value: Don’t Rush Life by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

As insatiable beings, we have the tendency to rush at almost everything; food, queue, success and more. What we fail to understand however, is that rushing adds stress and anxiety to life, and this can affect one’s mental state, overtime. Against this backdrop, note that there’s a thin line of difference between destiny and fate. While destiny refers to events that will necessarily happen to a person or thing in the future or the development of events beyond a person’s control which can have an element of supernatural power, fate is a predetermined course of events or series of events/ activities that may occur if one fails to do the things appropriate.

In the journey of life, most times we are consumed about how fast the world is leaving us behind, and as such we tend to think we have to fast track our life, but the truth is there’s a difference between motion and movement. You can be in motion, but not moving. Alternatively, we can say, direction is better than speed.

As human beings, it is normal for us to feel pressured to get our needs and wants. Which vary of course. For example, you might be concerned about making money, starting a business, finding the right partner, having a child or driving to meet an appointment. The truth is everything takes time and regardless of how fast you go, you can’t rush life. An African says, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team.

Rushing seems to have become our DNA, we are always in a haste to publish an article or even write a book. We rush to become an adult before learning to become a kid. We rush to have a relationship before learning about our partner. We rush to build a billion-dollar business before we start working on our startup. We rush to have sex before we learn what sex is all about. The list is literally endless.

It’s normal to feel the urge to impress yourself, your family, friends and shame your detractors, but the experience of life has humbled us to know that patience is a virtue we all need to crave for. When you rush life, you lose out of some of the beautiful things life has to offer. Succeeding in any field of life entails maturity and learning the ropes. You can’t wake up in the morning and decide to be the President of a country, professor, pilot or even a millionaire. Everything takes time. Even the Book of life states “There’s time for everything”.

In life, there are few things you can’t rush, and one of such is friendship. You can’t force someone to like you; you can only influence their thoughts about you. If you make the mistake of using money or material things to make someone to like you, you’re bound to regret later in life, especially when the resources are no longer available. True friendship takes time to grow.

As a job seeker, there’s a job waiting for you, as an entrepreneur or businessman, there’s an opportunity destined for you. What most people fail to understand is that, If you get what you’re not supposed to get , it might hinder your progress . Let’s take a case study of a man/woman who is not yet mature to marry and marries, when the trials of marriage comes, the challenges might lead the couples to divorce. Moral: Our life is a process. Our skill is a process. Our relationship is a process. Our craft is a process. Our business is a process. Our art is a process.

As you may know, slow and steady wins the race, it is normal to get intimidated while looking at the accomplishments of others, but the reality is that we are all different and blessed with different skills, talents and gifts. We are all unique beings.

Sometimes delay can be a blessing to you, you might be driving to meet a scheduled appointment, and along the way you encounter a terrific traffic, ordinarily you might be mad, but if you able to think out of the box, you might realize that if you arrive early, you might meet unfortunate incident you never planned for. The problem might differ, but the point remains that the traffic might prevent you from a bad situation.

The interesting thing about not rushing through life is that sometimes, we learn such valuable lessons along the way. Sometimes, we learn more about ourselves and discover that we want something different. When you stop rushing and slow down, you enjoy life more. Morla: Rushing allows you to live on the surface rather than going deep.

Steps to live a Productive Life is a Process

Life is a process.

Just like a newborn baby takes time to crawl, talk and walk, we must have the mindset of patience by working for the best and expecting the worst. According to Ralph Ransom once “life is a series of steps. Things are done gradually. Once in a while, there is a giant step, but most of the time we are taking a small, seemingly insignificant step on the stairway of life.” Sometimes we think there is a timeline attached to our life which contains. In reality, there is no timeline.

Learn to live in the present

You have to be intentional in whatever you do in life. For example, rather than thinking so much about the future or the past, appreciate the present, when you eat, fully appreciate your food; when you’re with someone, be with them fully. When you’re walking, appreciate your surroundings, no matter where you are.

Mastery:

Mastery is very critical in our developmental process. Self mastery is priceless. It helps to shape and define you for greater opportunities. Take a mango tree, for example. Initially, when planted as a seed, it is small, and it takes years for it to sprout. But what happens when it hasn’t started growing? It’s collecting the right nutrients while undergoing photosynthesis to grow. And when the result begins to show. you get a solid tree plant. And what happens when its roots grow solid in the ground? It produces fruits, and so it remains forever till it dies out. It’s a slow process, but it’s rewarding.

When you master your craft, you develop some level of expertise in the subject matter. For example, Steve Jobs died as an unfinished project both in his work and life. Micheal Jackson, one of the greatest musicians of all time, died as an unfinished project both in his work and life.

In conclusion, destiny can be delayed, but it can’t be denied, just do your best and leave the rest for God. At the end when your times, no one can stop your blessings. Whatever has your name on it can pass to another person.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

Like this: Like Loading...