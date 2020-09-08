Finally, Kogi Commissioner Charged to Court for Brutalising, Raping Lady over Facebook Post

The Nigeria Police Force has charged to court Mr Abdulmumuni Danga, Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, for assaulting and raping a lady named Elizabeth over a Facebook post.

This is coming five months after the event took place and three months after the commissioner was first invited for questioning by the police.

Danga was charged on a seven-count charge including rape to brutality, coercion and torture.

He is charged alongside one Success Omadivi and they are to be arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Judicial Division.

SaharaReporters had earlier published that Danga was invited for questioning on June 2, 2020 at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja and was released after pressure from Governor Yahaya Bello.

See the charge sheet:

The victim had in a post on her Facebook wall urged the commissioner to assist his kid sister and other members of his family financially.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Elizabeth said she decided to make the Facebook post following series of complaints by the commissioner’s sister to her.

The post did not go down well with the commissioner, who hired thugs to seize Elizabeth from her home in Lokoja with her three-year-old son.

“On getting there, they flogged me. He flogged us himself, stripped me naked and made a video of me threatening to post it when next I make any public comment about it,” she said.

Narrating how the commissioner raped her, she said Danga held her captive and took her to a hotel at night where he forcefully had sex with her.

Courtesy: Saharareporters

