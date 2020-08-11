EventsHeadlineNews

Ace Comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka Launches D-1st Bakery in Ikorodu, Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

Ace Comedian and compere par excellence, Gbenga Adeyinka, has opened a new bakery in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The ultra-modern facility, called D-1ST Bakery, was opened over the weekend in the presence of family members and friends.

Declaring the function open with prayers and other sundry activities, the duo of Pastor Olusegun Oluwalana and Pastor Yemi Isaac called on the Almighty God to oversee the activities of the bakery by His grace and ward off evil of any kind.

Thereafter, the bakery was declared open for business by Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who, in her speech, eulogized Gbenga Adeyinka, while dedicating the facility and business to God.

It was a moment of pleasure and fun as the host provided the ever popular ‘ewa agoin’ (well cooked beans) and freshly-baked bread during the testing session.

Among personalities who honoured the rib cracking celebrity at the event were Hon. Jimi Benson, Mr. Olajide Adediran, Mr Steve Ayorinde, veteran comedian, Alibaba and his wife, Omobaba, Capt. & Mrs. Alade Adeyinka, Hon. Adedeji Osho, Hon. Olayiwola Atoloye, Mr. Bala Yesufu, Seun Oloketuyi, Bisoye Fagade and others.

Olajide Adediran aka Jandor with Gbenga Adeyinka

Pix by Ken Ehimen

