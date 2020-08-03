Total COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria Now 43, 841 with 304 New Infections

The daily figure of confirmed coronavirus infections in Nigeria again declined on Sunday, continuing a trend that began on Friday.

On Sunday, 304 coronavirus infections were recorded in the country, the lowest number in at least two weeks

The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 43, 841, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Sunday’s figure is slightly lower than the 386 cases recorded on Saturday, and the 462 and 481 infections reported on Thursday and Friday.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov said five fatalities were recorded from the virus on Sunday pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 888.

According to the NCDC, out of a total 43,841 infected persons so far, 20,308 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

There are still over 22, 000 active cases in Nigeria.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 15 states: Lagos-81 FCT-39 Abia-31 Kaduna-24 Rivers-23 Plateau-16 Cross River-13 Ebonyi-12 Ondo-12 Ekiti-11 Edo-11 Benue-10 Nasarawa-10 Ogun-6 Gombe-5.

The latest update came as many state governments shuffle plans for reopening of schools. Some states, including Ogun, had earlier fixed resumption of secondary schools for August 4, months after a nationwide halt of academic activities necessitated by COVID-19.

Parents of private school students in Ogun State have protested against a N25,000 fee returning boarding students have been asked to pay for a coronavirus test.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve, remains the most impacted by the contagion, with the state holding over 15,000, over one-third of Nigeria’s total.

More than 12,000 people are still on admission in the city of over 20 million people while about 192 people have died from coronavirus complications in Lagos.

Nigeria is Africa’s third most impacted country behind only South Africa and Egypt. The federal and state governments are working to increase testing as authorities stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally with less than 300,000 people tested so far.

Nigeria has tested about 280,000 of its 200 million population.

