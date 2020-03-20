Just In: WAEC Postpones Examination over Coronavirus

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination has been postponed indefinitely.

The West African Examinations Council made this known in a statement on Friday.

The statement quoted WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, as saying that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Areghan said the timetable for the examination would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

The statement read, “The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”

