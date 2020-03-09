Featured

Kano Govt Banishes Emir Sanusi to Nasarawa

The deposed Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi II, has been banished to Nasarawa State, Daily Sun Online reports.

Quoting an inside source within the Kano Emirate Council, the paper said the embattled ex-Emir of Kano is being moved out of the palace of the Emir of Kano at the time of report.

He is being escorted by some palace officials and security personnel on his way to the airport to an undisclosed town in Nasarawa State.

Malam Sanusi was dethroned Monday morning by the Kano State government under the watch of Dr Abdulahi Ganduje.

