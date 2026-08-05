Tinubu Approves Fresh Salary Increase for Military

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with about 250,000 officers and men set to benefit from the enhanced remuneration package aimed at boosting troop welfare and morale.

The new salary structure, which takes effect from September 1, will see officers above the rank of Colonel receive a 30 per cent salary increase, while personnel from the rank of Colonel down to Warrant Officer will enjoy a 50 per cent increment. Soldiers from the rank of Private to Staff Sergeant will receive the highest increase of 80 per cent.

The approval will raise the annual salary bill for the Armed Forces from N660 billion to N924 billion.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the salary review underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel in recognition of their sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

The President noted that members of the Armed Forces have continued to display courage and dedication in confronting banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other security threats across the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation,” Tinubu said.

He assured that his administration would continue to prioritise troop welfare while strengthening the operational capacity of the military through improved equipment and technology.

“Our administration will continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties,” the President stated.

Tinubu stressed that security remains central to national development, saying no country can attain sustainable progress without guaranteeing the safety of its citizens.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We therefore remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The President urged military personnel to see the enhanced remuneration as a demonstration of the nation’s appreciation for their service and commitment.

“I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation,” Tinubu added.