Account Freezing: Osun Govt Accuses EFCC of Acting on Oyetola’s Order, Says N11bn Not Looted

The Osun state government has dismissed an allegation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it froze the state account because of a looted N11 billion, calling the statement a failed attempt to cover up illegal action through unfounded allegation.

The real reason the commission froze the state account on the order of Gboyega Oyetola was to stop the payment of palliatives which the state government promised the workers some months ago. This account freezing marks the climax of Oyetola/Ambo’s historic anti-workers’ obsession, a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said.

“Fortunately”, the statement maintained, “we have paid the palliatives to all Osun state workers. The latest payment of palliatives followed negotiation arising from workers’ request to cushion the effect of the harsh economic climate. This was not the first time such a cost of living subsidy was paid to Osun workers.”

It added that “All material facts point to the fact that the commission is pursuing a hatchet job for the Osun APC by illegally freezing the state account and falsely accusing the government of looting ecological and other state funds. We don’t loot public funds in Osun state; we deliver on public goods and services.

“There is no fund to loot in Osun state as the little resources we have are expended on the many mega projects, workers welfare and sectoral developments for the benefit of the masses. We reject attempts to tarnish the image of our hardworking governor.

“The EFCC has been conducting a witch hunting investigation since March, 2026, without any indicting evidence against top officials. Government officials are being harassed on a weekly basis, all with the sole goal of distracting them from delivering good governance to the Osun population.”

While reminding the EFCC and the public of the State’s funancial performance, the statement noted that “Osun has won several awards on budget and auditing transparency. Assuming but not conceding that the EFCC has any evidence of looting as posited, there are established procedures for bringing suspects to book instead of a politically motivated, unlawful freezing of government accounts without recourse to the rule of law.”

The government frowned at the actions of the EFCC, saying that “It is sad that a commission will lie to destroy the image of a state to cover up an illegal action that has backfired. This alibi from the commission is an afterthought and it cannot stand the test of truth in reality and court of public opinion”.