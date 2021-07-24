Opinion: Shine As an Inspiration to Others

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you.” ― Thomas Jefferson

You have nothing to be concerned about, my buddy. Everything you need to achieve is encoded in your potential and personality characteristics. Even the storms of difficulties that you are experiencing or may experience are gifts in disguise. They are your practice grounds for releasing your inherent abilities!

As we’ve previously shown, discovering your life’s purpose requires the use of God’s “sixth sense.” Following that, you must play your role by maximizing your potential and improving your weaknesses. This will save you from drowning in the pits of failure and remorse, as so many others do on a daily basis in the fight of destiny.

God intends for you to be a HERO in your age. And you can only do it by using your “empowered zeros” in your particular areas of calling.

As we conclude our study of the realm of greatness in preparation for individual activation and ultimate elevation, keep the following in mind and meditate on them constantly:

Talents are meaningless unless they are put to use.

Seeds are worthless until they are planted in the ground—and not just any land, but fruitful ground.

You are nobody—no matter how talented you are—until you activate and utilize your own potential.

You are living not because you are intelligent, but because the Almighty has called and selected you to do!

Every seed, skill, or potential inside you has a purpose.

As a result, you must discover your mission (calling) and provide your talents to the world by making a good difference in people’s lives, businesses, and countries! Not just tales, but breakthroughs (testimonies of potential) are what the world wants to hear from you.

You are the embodiment of Heaven on Earth… Your abilities and skills are divine deposits inside your earthly vessel (2 Corinthians 4: 7)

Empowering them all grants you complete access to ruling (Heaven) on Earth. You are not of this world, and neither is your potential, yet you must be here (that is, alive) for your abilities to work. You are the complete manifestation of God’s power in action. And it is both the foundation and the pinnacle of all leadership!

It is your talents that lead to excellence, which draws success when empowered (worked on), which ultimately leads to greatness with a legacy.

While your earthly vessel would disintegrate as a consequence of the end of its earthly life, the hero inside you will never cease speaking for you even after you are gone!

As a result, you should never stop finding, empowering, activating, and utilizing your zeros. You are the next HERO the world needs!

Here’s something from Edgar A. Guest to encourage you on:

“DO NOT GIVE UP!

When things go wrong, as they sometimes do,

When the route you’re on seems to be all uphill,

When money are few and obligations are high,

And you want to grin, but you can’t help but sigh.

When caring is weighing you down,

Rest if necessary, but don’t give up…!

Life is strange, with all of its twists and turns.

As everyone of us learns from time to time,

And many failures are reversed.

When he could have won if he had struck out;

Don’t give up, even if the pace seems to be slow-

You may be able to land another strike…

Failure turned inside out is success-

The fog of uncertainty has a silver tinge to it.

And you never know how near you are.

It may be close even though it seems to be far away.

So fight when you are most vulnerable-

“You must not give up when things become bad!”

Here’s a golden piece devoted to everyone who is developing capacity and utilizing it to offer possibilities for individuals, corporations, and countries!

A Teaching Spirit and a Deliverance Heart!

‘When learning how to be humble, you must be ready to listen, learn, and develop, as well as be open to ideas and corrections from others.’ You don’t know everything, and you certainly can’t pretend to! As a result, here is a daily mantra for all seasons: my spirit is peaceful, quiet, and accessible before my Maker, God Almighty!

I will continue to be teachable.

I will not be so arrogant as to think too highly of myself!

I’ll sit at the feet of my God-sent teachers to study so that I may fly above the clouds.

I will stay modest for the rest of my life!

I will acknowledge my assistance and praise God in them. I will make peace with everyone.

I will continue to develop my gifts/potentials with the goal of benefiting others all around the world.

I will never look down on any guy I meet.

I will continue to do my best for God (Divinity) and the people (Humanity),

I’m not going to give up until I’ve fulfilled my destiny.

I’m not going to let go until I’m completely tired.

I am just a tool in my Creator’s Mighty Hands. He employs me in accordance with His perfect will to carry out His plans, all to His glory!

The world will continue to witness my Maker’s compelling wonderfulness through me. He will continue to grow inside and through me… I will not be a ‘wander-fool!’

I’m not embarrassed of the decisions I’ve taken or the actions I’m taking…

I will be happy and cheerful for the rest of my life! It is not my life, but my Father’s… God in the form of a MAN (Me); with this, I am unbounded, unchained, and unlimited.

Because of this vision, I am neither embarrassed nor frightened of my task…

I will continue to be honest, wise, and thankful!

I will make certain that my effects are felt all across the globe, but also that they are felt close to home, so that they may be launched into the yonder beyond the sky, where the realms of impacts continue…

I’m not going to give up. I’m going to construct castles in the sky and leave footprints in the sky…

Yes! Footprints may be seen in the sky… Visionaries are the only ones who can see them…

An eagle’s power rests in its flight and eyesight!

I keep my head down to avoid stumbling and fumbling!

Genuine power, true vision, and flights into the unknown may all be found in humility!

I will be quick and totally obedient till the finish… My prospects of dignity and grace are based on my faithfulness.

I will fly on the wings of the Holy Spirit to overcome all obstacles and resistance…

I’m not going to concentrate on the cross, but on the crown… Not the exams, but the testimonials; not the cost, but the reward… Not the grains, but the profits, not the hisses, but the ease, not the pests, but the rest that will come after all the hard labor… I will have my crown of glory, sitting in glory and magnificence, praising my Creator, my Master, for having kept me thus far without giving up on me… “

This is when a tool transforms into ‘The Tool’! We are nothing more than tools in the Creator’s Mighty Hands, used to carry out His flawless plan on Earth: to love, repair, construct, solve, touch, bless, and impart.

Envy the sacrifices, not the triumphs!