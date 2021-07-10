Vote Any Party that Fields Southerner for President in 2023 – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, has highlighted reasons why Southerners should vote for either the All Progressives Congress, APC, or the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Okupe said Southern politicians should vote for either the APC or PDP if they field presidential candidates from their region.

He explained that the only difference between the APC or PDP was their names.

The former presidential aide made the call in a post on his Facebook page titled: ‘Political Equation For 2023 Presidency’.

Okupe said: “Southern electorates and those from other zones who support the idea of power rotation to the South in 2023, should just vote any of the two parties (APC or PDP) who presents a Southern candidate since the difference between the two parties is just in their names.

“But if peradventure both parties present southern Presidential candidates, then Nigerians have the best opportunity to vote the better of the two and the very best for a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

