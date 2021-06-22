Our Football Talent Hunt Will Discover New National Team Players – Philanthropist Noah Dallaji

By Sola Ojewusi

The African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation, ACTDF, under its President and founder, Engr. Noah Dallaji, has announced the commencement of a pan-Nigeria football talent hunt and mentoring programme for the year 2021. The event is titled: ACTDF FOOTBALL TALENT DISCOVERY.

The foundation, noted for its many philanthropic ventures that have benefitted thousands of indigent young Nigerians, is using the programme as a reliable springboard for the discovery of fresh footballing talents that would be the future crops of the nation’s football superstars.

At a well attended press conference recently, the organizers, led by Foundation founder, Noah Dallaji, informed journalists from several national and grassroots media outfits that this year’s talent hunt would take place in Bauchi, as maiden host, while thousands of participants would be drawn from all nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

The press conference was attended by many of the nation’s soccer heroes including Daniel Amokachi, Tijani Babangida and EMMANUEL Babayaro, all of who expressed their willingness to serve as facilitators and mentors to the prospective talents to be discovered.

In his speech at the press parley, ACTDF founder, Engr. Noah Dallaji, promised to ensure that all participants were given equal opportunities and successful ones assisted to get to the height of their careers. “There are plans to send successful participants abroad to football academies and for trials with major clubs,” Dallaji revealed.

The philanthropist also informed the media that the hunt would take place between June 26 and 28 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi with adequate security guaranteed. “After the Bauchi event, other states of the federation will host subsequent editions,” Dallaji promised.

Meanwhile, the talent hunt’s coordinator and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro told the parley that arrangements were in top gear to ensure a great, well-attended event expected to be graced by many Nigerian and African soccer greats aincluding Kanu Nwankwo, Austine Eguavon, JJ Okocha, Victor Ikpeba, Joseph Yobo, Garba Lawal, El Hadj Diouf from Senegal and Appiah from Ghana amongst others. “The hunt is open to all talented young Nigerians and not just a Bauchi State show,” Babayaro revealed.

According to the organizers, interested participants should visit the ACTDF website for details of participation and rules.

Like this: Like Loading...