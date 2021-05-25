News

Again, Gunmen Attack, Raze Police Station in Imo

Eric 1 day ago
There was panic in Imo State on Tuesday as gunmen burnt Orji Divisional Police Headquarters situated on Owerri-Okigwe Road in Owerri.

As of the time of filing this report (by The Punch), security operatives made up of soldiers, policemen and Air Force were engaging the hoodlums.

The situation caused panic in the area as two banks situated close to the scene hurriedly shut down.

Businessmen ran away, vehicles diverted while motorists scampered for safety after running out of vehicles.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the gunmen attacked the police station after blocking the expressway with their vehicles.

There were said to have told nearby traders not to panic.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, told The PUNCH’s correspondent that “We are repelling them. The war is ongoing. There is heavy security operatives detachment to the scene. We have taken the way to them. We are wining. There is a high number of casualties on the side of the hoodlums.”

Our correspondent reports that the same police Divisional headquarters was in 2020 burnt during the nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

