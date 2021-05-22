Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, Others for Burial Today

By Eric Elezuo

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers, will be buried today, the army has announced.

The burial proceedings, according to a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian, Abuja at 10am.

The interment of the late COAS and the other six officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja at 1pm.

Attahiru and 10 other officers and crew were killed when their plane crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...