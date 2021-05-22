News

Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, Others for Burial Today

Eric 16 hours ago
0 153 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers, will be buried today, the army has announced.

The burial proceedings, according to a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian, Abuja at 10am.

The interment of the late COAS and the other six officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja at 1pm.

Attahiru and 10 other officers and crew were killed when their plane crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

Eric

Related Articles

EFCC Quizzes Ex-Aviation Minister Chidoka over Alleged N3.9bn Fraud

May 1, 2018

Imo Impasse: Uzodinma Visits Buhari in Abuja

February 23, 2021

Just In: Aisha Buhari Gets New ADC

January 9, 2020

Melaye Alleges Assassination Plot, Kogi Denies Allegation

March 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: