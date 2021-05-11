Katsina Police Confirm Rescue of 30 Abducted Worshippers, 10 Still Missing

The Police Command in Katsina State says it has rescued 30 worshippers abducted from a mosque by suspected bandits.

The bandits attacked the mosque in Jibiya where worshippers had gathered to observe Tahajjud, a midnight prayer said by Muslims during Ramadan.

Some youths and vigilante groups in the town were said to have prepared to engage the bandits in the event of an attack, but the bandits used a different route to gain entry into the town.

The command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, resaid the police with the military and other vigilante groups had gone after the gunmen and rescued 30 of the worshippers.

He said after a headcount, they found that 10 of the worshippers are still missing.

“Around 12:30am, gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the abattoir quarters, on the outskirts of Jibiya LGA. They surrounded a newly built mosque while people were performing Tahajjud. One of them fired a shot which made the worshippers panic,” he said.

“Our men were alerted. The police, military, and in conjunction with different vigilante groups, were mobilised and went after the hoodlums. Luckily, we were able to rescue 30 of the worshippers, and after we conducted a headcount, we discovered that 10 are still missing.

“I can say 10 are still missing. Information at my disposal is that one of the families have been contacted by the criminals. So, in a nutshell, we can say they are presently detained in the hands of these abductors.”

Isah added that the police are making efforts to link up with the family contacted by the abductors.

