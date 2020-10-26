Femi Otedola Again: Rescues Sick Lecturer In Akwa-Ibom State

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has waved his wand of philanthropy again- and this time it has touched an activist and former lecturer in Akwa-Ibom State.

We gathered that with the support of Femi Otedola Foundation, ailing Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, has checked into a hospital in Uyo for medical treatment.

Mr Ebong’s wife, Uduak, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Femi Otedola Foundation has paid money to the hospital, Prime Clinic, Uyo, for the treatment of the lecturer who has been diagnosed of cardiac failure.

“We have been to the hospital, he has started receiving treatment,” Mrs Ebong said, while thanking Mr Otedola, his foundation, and Nigerians for the love and support they have shown to her husband.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news on October 5 about Mr Ebong’s illness and his need for urgent medical help.

Mr Otedola read the story and was moved by the lecturer’s plight, Philip Akinola, a representative of Femi Otedola Foundation, said.

It will be recalled that Otedola’s ceaseless milk of human kindness had flowed to help Nigerians such as Super Eagles legend, Christian Chukwu, singer Majek Fashek, Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba and has also splashed billions on various charitable causes.

Like this: Like Loading...