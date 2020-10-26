Billionaire Businessman, Otedola Pays Hospital Bills for Sick Ex-UNIUYO Lecturer

Chairman, Geregu Power Plc and philanthropist extra-ordinaire, Mr. Femi Otedola, has facilitated the return of a former University of Uyo lecturer, Inih Ebong, to a hospital in Uyo for medical treatment.

Mr Ebong’s wife, Uduak, told PREMIUM TIMES that Femi Otedola Foundation has paid money to the hospital, Prime Clinic, Uyo, for the treatment of the lecturer who has been diagnosed of cardiac failure.

“We have been to the hospital, he has started receiving treatment,” Mrs Ebong said, while thanking Mr Otedola, his foundation, and Nigerians for the love and support they have shown to her husband.

On October 5, news broke, courtesy of Premium Times about Mr Ebong’s illness and his need for urgent medical help.

Mr Otedola read the story and according to Philip Akinola, a representative of Femi Otedola Foundation, the philanthropist was moved.

Mr Ebong, 71, has been out of job for so long and without any alternative source of income, he did not have the money to pay for medical bills or even feed himself and his family.

He was an associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo, when his appointment was unlawfully terminated in 2002. Akpan Ekpo and Peter Effiong were the vice-chancellor and registrar of the institution respectively at the time.

Three successive vice-chancellors of the university have refused to reinstate him, despite a string of victories at different courts.

Mr Ebong, before his sack, had a running battle with Messrs Ekpo and Effiong, who saw him as a thorn for speaking up regularly against alleged maladministration and corruption in the school.

Premium Times

