Headline

Just in: Arik Air Staff Declare Strike, passengers stranded

Editor 48 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute

By Michael Effiong

Many passengers at Nigeria’s busy airports are in limbo as Arik Air workers this morning declared and carried out a strike action.

At the Murtala Mohammed Airport Local terninal, Lagos,  the man hub of Arik Air, all the check-in counters were closed and the unionists were spotted with placards bearing different inscriptions.

At the Benin Airport, where passengers were also not attended to nor addressed by any Arik staff, this reporter spoke to an Arik Staff who revealed that the Union was protesting the alleged sale of the airline and the ambiguity over staff conditions of service.

The Boss was told that an urgent meeting had been called between union and management. More details later

 

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Ogun:APC Raises Alarm, warns Banks Against Granting Loans To Governor Amosun

March 18, 2019

Obasanjo Is Nigeria’s Biggest Problem-Oba Of Lagos

July 8, 2019

Why Onnoghen, Mohammad May not Return as CJN

February 2, 2019

My Support for Akinlade is to Ensure  Equity, Justice and Fairness -Amosun

January 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: