Mahmood Ahmadu Dedicates Forbes Best Of Africa Awards To Aregbesola, Immigration Boss, others

Mr. Mahmood Ahmadu, Founder and Chairman, Online Integrated Solutions Ltd (OIS) has dedicated his 2020 Forbes Best Of Africa Award to the Nigerian Minister of Interior and the Comptroller-General Of Immigration amongst others.

Mr Ahmadu was one of three outstanding Nigerians honoured on September 11th 2020 for exceptional leadership in business, entrepreneurship and track record of philanthropy.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Interior under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, the Nigerian Immigration Service under the supervision of Comptroller-General Muhammadu Babandede and OIS Limited Board, Management and Staff for this achievement.

He explained that he dedicated the award to these individuals and organisations because they provided the uncommon

platform, mentorship, support and inspiration which enabled OIS birth and deploy its exceptional solution of creating the third best biometric visa system in the world.

“This rare support offered by The Honourable Minister and The CGI gave OIS the impetus to be competitive and also specialize in an ecosystem that was otherwise previously thought to be the exclusive preserve of the West.

“Their support was a unique and rare show of patriotism, leadership and direction in our national development architecture” the ever gracious and amiable international entrepreneur stated.

A very private and humble man who prefers to conduct his philanthropic and benevolent activities without fanfare, Mahmood has a penchant for ensuring the intended recipients of his charity benefit directly.

Mr Ahmadu has enjoyed many recognitions and awards internationally from Africa, Asia, UAE and the UK for his empowerment of global communities, and this latest award from the highly-regarded Forbes brand was received with great delight and it will surely propel him to do more!

Like this: Like Loading...