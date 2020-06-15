Featured

Borno Killings: Zulum Visits Buhari

Eric 1 day ago
0 0 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was meant to address the recent killings recorded in the state.

The state government had last week confirmed that 81 people were killed in an attack that was carried out on Gubio Local Government Area of the state.

Seven persons, including a village head, were also said to have been abducted by the insurgents.

In condemning the attack, the Presidency, in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had given an indication that the President would be meeting with the state governor on the matter.

Shehu had said the President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the state governor on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day”.

In condemning the incident, Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their “recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as a large number of cattle rustled.”

Eric

Related Articles

Court Affirms Dapo Abiodun’s Qualification to Contest Ogun Governorship Election

March 7, 2019

Updated: Police Declare Togolese who Murdered Ope Bademosi Wanted

October 31, 2018

Atawaso West Wuogon Constituency By-Election: Ex-Ghana National Security Minister Writes President Akufo-Addo

February 5, 2019

2018 Deadliest Year for Journalists as 53 Murdered

December 19, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: