Featured

Borno Relaxes Lockdown, Reopens Churches, Mosques

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Borno State Government has called-off the lockdown in the state and has asked churches and mosques in the state to reopen.

The lockdown was imposed three weeks ago after the state recorded its COVID-19 index case.

But in a statement on Wednesday night, the Deputy Governor and state Chairman, COVID-19 Response Committee, Usman Kadafur, said the purpose of ordering a lockdown had been achieved.

He said, “The lockdown is being suspended indefinitely to study the situation for the time being, however, where the situation escalates, the government should revert to the status quo.

“The use of facemasks by the public be made mandatory and enforcible.

“Government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, and opinion leaders should enforce social distancing, especially in public gatherings/worship places.

“Henceforth, Juma’at prayers and five daily prayers shall be observed in all mosques as recommended by Borno State Council of Ulamas in strict adherence with the social distancing and the face mask.

“All churches shall conduct church services as recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Borno Chapter in strict adherence to social distancing and use of facemasks.”

Other conditions were given for public transportation, sales of liquor, amongst others while civil servants from grades 1-12 are asked to continue to work from home expect they are directed otherwise.

Eric

Related Articles

INEC Suspends Announcement of Results in Akpabio’s Senatorial District

February 25, 2019

Atiku Most Experienced, Tolerant, Nationalistic Among All Presidential Aspirants – Otunba Gbenga Daniel

July 21, 2018

Nigeria Psychological Association Holds 2018 Congress/Scientific Conference, Inducts Soyinka, New Members

November 17, 2018

Just In: Rivers Wins Oil Wells from Bayelsa as Court Orders Map Error Correction

December 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: