Entertainment
Film Producer, Kayode Peters is Dead
Popular Nigerian film and stage producer, Kayode Peters, has passed away in Canada.
“Yes, he is,” Yaw told Peoples Gazette when asked if Mr Peters had died. “I am still trying to speak with his brother but he is not picking.”
Circumstances surrounding the producer’s death remain unclear as of the time of this report.
Mr Peters was known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, and he was behind the hit comedy sitcom Flatmates in the early 2000s. He was also regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.
Entertainment
Anna Wintour Steps Down As Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, 37 Years After
Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue after an impressive 37-year tenure.
According to recent reports, Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, has initiated the search for her successor.
This significant development marks a new era in the fashion industry, given Wintour’s unparalleled influence in shaping Vogue’s editorial direction and cementing its position as a global fashion authority.
As Wintour’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals, her departure raises questions about Vogue’s future direction and the potential shifts in editorial focus.
However, the circumstances surrounding her departure remain undisclosed.
Entertainment
Davido Reunites with First Daughter, Imade, Says It’s ‘Best Day of My Life’
Nigerian music sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido is basking in fatherly joy as he reunites with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, amid a heated custody battle with her mother, Sophia Momodu.
Taking to his Instagram page stories on Wednesday, the award-winning Afrobeats star shared a heartwarming photo of himself with 10-year-old Imade, both smiling for the camera. He also posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself, Imade, and his second daughter, Hailey.
In a short, emotional caption, Davido wrote, “Best day of my life”.
This joyful reunion comes after a long-drawn custody dispute that began in 2022.
In June 2023, Davido filed a lawsuit seeking joint custody of Imade, claiming that Sophia had denied him access to their daughter while allegedly demanding excessive financial support, allegations she denied.
Sophia, in response, filed a counter affidavit opposing Davido’s request, citing concerns over his lifestyle and the tragic loss of his son, Ifeanyi, as reasons why he should not have full or joint custody.
The relationship between the former lovers soured even further after Davido rekindled his romance with Chioma Rowland, who is now his wife.
Entertainment
Mercy Johnson Reveals Reason Behind Weight Loss, Says I Had Cancer Scare, Underwent Thyroid Surgery
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has opened up about her health struggles and her sudden weight loss.
The movie star recently sparked concerns with her drastic weight loss, which has been the subject of intense discussion across social media platforms.
In a recent conversation with veteran actress Joke Silva, Okojie explained that she had a cancer scare and underwent a thyroid removal surgery.
She said, “I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed. I was like a journey for us because we have kids and my lastborn was six month old at that time, we [my husband and I] kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.
“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects. So, I’m reconciling with this you are saying [my weight loss]. I’m at the point where you realised that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”
DailyPost
