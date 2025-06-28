Film Producer, Kayode Peters is Dead

Popular Nigerian film and stage producer, Kayode Peters, has passed away in Canada.

His death was confirmed to Peoples Gazette by his colleague, comedian Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw, who said he was still trying to reach Mr Peters’ brother for further details.

“Yes, he is,” Yaw told Peoples Gazette when asked if Mr Peters had died. “I am still trying to speak with his brother but he is not picking.”

Circumstances surrounding the producer’s death remain unclear as of the time of this report.

Mr Peters was known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, and he was behind the hit comedy sitcom Flatmates in the early 2000s. He was also regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.