Featured
Tinubu Throws Shade at El-Rufai, Says Kaduna No Longer Toxic Under Uba Sani
President Bola Tinubu has publicly criticised a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, describing his administration as toxic.
Tinubu said this during the unveiling of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun and a 300-bed hospital in Millennium City, on Thursday.
“Uba Sani has performed wonders and changed the environment from a previous toxic, uncontrollable environment to a state of life, progress, and development. I say thank you, my comrade,” Tinubu declared to applause.
It marks the first time the president has directly responded to the growing tension between him and El-Rufai, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) following months of political friction.
El-Rufai, once seen as a Tinubu ally, fell out with the president after the Senate refused to confirm his ministerial nomination.
In a series of public outbursts, El-Rufai accused Tinubu of betrayal, and even linked the president to several allegations.
Featured
Oyo Tops List of Out-of-School Girls in SouthWest – NGO
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Black Girls’ Dream Initiative (BGDI), has revealed that one in five girls of school age in Oyo State is not in school, making the State the highest with out-of-school children in South-western Nigeria.
The BGDI, in association with some education stakeholders in the State, made this known in Ibadan on Wednesday during a sensitisation workshop organised by the NGO, in partnership with Global Schools Forum and the IDF Foundation, and themed ‘Girls’ education in Oyo State: Our shared goal’.
The founder of BGDI, Karimot Odebode, described the number of out-of-school children in Oyo State as alarming and as a crisis that has to be urgently curbed by the government, schools, parents, traditional rulers, and other vital stakeholders in the state.
Odebode noted that though the government and other stakeholders are trying their best to send and keep children, especially the girl-child, in school, barriers such as poverty, early marriage, family responsibilities, and cultural expectations are marring their efforts.
Given this, she added that NGOs, such as BGDI, are working to reverse this trend by spotlighting the problem, engaging decision-makers, and opening doors for re-entry into the classroom because every girl deserves a second chance at learning.
She stated that BGDI, in its quest to ensure that more girls get quality education and remain in school, is aligning local education data with the challenges; collaborating with stakeholders to identify, engage, and reintegrate out-of-school girls; encouraging trackable reduction in dropout rates; and increasing enrolment, especially in underserved local governments in the State.
Odebode urged the government, schools, and parents to empower girls as future leaders. She explained how her organisation is doing this through their debate, mentorship programmes, sensitisation initiatives, and stakeholders’ workshops.
“We should make sure children are not just returning to school, but are returning with confidence, agency, and a sense of purpose; and also make sure we initiate and sustain long-term developmental impact that builds self-driven, educated citizens,” she said.
She further said: “We are the enablers of change. We need to move from conversation to action. Change happens when stakeholders act together. What we do today shapes the data tomorrow.”
The stakeholders, in the course of the workshop, identified and offered solutions to the main problems facing the girl-child’s education in Oyo State.
The Baale Sinko of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, Adeleke Waheed Mobolaji, and the Mogaji of Ogundele Compound, Labiran, Ibadan, Chief Ogunsina Oluseyi Oladebo emphasised that the government cannot train the girl-child alone and that the bulk of the training and education girls starts from the home, stressing that to encourage girls to go to school, their mothers needs to be properly empowered.
The two Ibadan-based traditional rulers, Adeleke and Oladabo, also urged society to support less-privileged students, especially girls, in their education, to ensure that no child of school age will be on the street hawking, idling, or committing crime, instead of being in school.
Some of the teachers and parents at the event, M. C. Ebike, Janet Adio, Fausat Boladale, Rejoice Adegoke, O. O. Ogundare, Peace Akinola, Dorcas Oyinloye, stressed that the security of female students in schools is important, and special attention should be given to them to encourage them to attend and remain in school.
They urged schools and teachers to be kind and proactive while dealing with female students, which will encourage them to learn. Furthermore, they advised the government to recruit trained and passionate teachers and empower them with the best resources to ensure students are inspired to return to school.
Opeyemi Lawal of Project Wabi Sabi, Adetokunbo Ikumoluyi of Hosec Foundation, and Opeyemi Adebisi of Teach for Nigeria stated that NGOs and governments have a lot to do to keep students in school, adding that the out-of-school challenge facing Oyo State could be addressed through sustainable partnership, investment in education, parents’ and guardians’ sensitisation, and students’ empowerment.
The convener of the event, Karimot Odebode, stated that the feedback and recommendations from the stakeholders regarding the theme and outcome of the sensitisation workshop will be submitted to the appropriate government authorities for policy formulation and implementation.
Featured
Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities, Kill 13, Raze Houses
No fewer than 13 persons – mostly children and the elderly – have again been reported killed and houses burnt in Juwan and Manja communities of Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State.
They were alleged to have been killed by armed herders.
The deadly attack on Juwan in the Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area occurred on Thursday night, with 10 persons killed and some others sustaining serious injuries.
In Manja, Chafem Chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area, three persons were reportedly killed on Thursday evening.
They were on the farm tilling the grounds and tending their farmland when the attackers caught them unaware and killed them. Others escaped with injuries after the intervention of security operatives following a distress call from those who escaped the onslaught.
Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Council, Amalau Samuel, confirmed the tragic incident, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.
“The attackers came late at night and started killing innocent people. They were going from house to house, and where they could not gain entrance, they broke through the ceiling,” the LG boss said.
“Those affected mostly are the aged and children who could not run, while those agile fled for safety.”
The terrorists in the other attack in Manja, Chafem Kingdom of Mangu, killed three persons on the farm with over twenty houses burnt before the intervention of security operatives.
A member representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mathew Kwarpo, said the terrorists invaded the community and killed three persons before they were repelled by security men in conjunction with the youths.
According to the parliamentarian, the marauders later launched another attack that day, during which they burned down over twenty houses.
Kwarpo said that due to the attackers’ large number, the people of the community had to flee for safety, though no casualty was recorded.
“In the second attack, there was no casualty, but the people are already displaced. So, we are appealing to both the state and Federal governments to come to our aid.
“The attacks in recent times on our communities are just too much. Anytime they issued notice of an attack, they would fulfill it.
“The security men are no doubt trying their best, but they are being overpowered. This is a calculated attempt to seize our land from us and to occupy our land illegally. So we are calling on President Tinubu to intervene,” he said.
Some communities in Bokkos, Bassa, and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State have been under increased attacks from suspected herdsmen in recent times.
This has resulted in the loss of lives and property.
Featured
Oko: Four Killed, Seven Injured, Two Kidnapped As Gunmen Storm Community
Unidentified gunmen late on Thursday attacked Oko community near the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing at least four persons suspected to be students and injuring about seven others.
While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, sources in the area suspect it to be cult-related. The assailants reportedly opened fire without provocation, triggering chaos in the community.
Eyewitnesses and local residents confirmed that four people were killed instantly and around seven others injured, though the police gave a lower casualty figure of two.
One local source said, “The incident happened late yesterday (Thursday). The armed men arrived near the Federal Polytechnic, Oko and started shooting unprovoked. At least seven students of the polytechnic were shot today. Four casualties were recorded while the remaining students are in critical condition at local hospitals.
A video circulating online shows two victims — a male and a female student — lying in pools of blood and struggling to breathe, reportedly in a hospital.
Anambra State Police Command spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, describing it as a cult-related attack.
Ikenga said police operatives, led by the Aguata Area Commander and supported by the Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and Vigilante operatives, had taken control of the area and were pursuing leads from eyewitnesses.
“The police operatives led by the Area Commander, Aguata, complemented by the Joint Security Force comprising the Army, Navy, Civil Defence and Vigilante Operatives have taken over the scene of an alleged cult-related shooting by 8.40pm on June 19, 2025, at the Total Junction and Tipper Junction all in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.
“Two victims including a lady who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital were rescued. Sadly, the incident recorded the death of two persons and the alleged abduction of two others.
“An eyewitness account revealed that the armed criminals operating with a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a plate number started shooting indiscriminately at the Total Junction.
“Four persons were allegedly wounded, including a lady that is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The two others were allegedly abducted at the Tipper Junction before they fled the scene.
“Meanwhile, the Command has sued for calm as the Operatives are already acting on some clues from the scene and leveraging on necessary information from some eyewitnesses for the possible arrest of the hoodlums. Further developments would be communicated, please.”
The Punch
Adeleke Rejoices with Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Akanbi at 58
Adding Value: How Choice Affects Your Life by Henry Ukazu
Oyo Tops List of Out-of-School Girls in SouthWest – NGO
Otti Plans Recruitment of 4000 Extra Teachers for Abia Schools
Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities, Kill 13, Raze Houses
Trump Gives Iran Two Weeks Ultimatum to Negotiate or Face Imminent Strike
Coalition Group Floats New Party, ADA, Seeks INEC Registration
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?