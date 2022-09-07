Featured
Call for Ayu’s Removal Divides PDP NEC
Ahead of the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party National Executive Committee scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, the NEC members are divided over the clamour for the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.
While some NEC members from the South argued that Ayu’s removal was the only way out of the lingering crisis confronting the party, the chairman’s supporters said Ayu would not step aside at this critical time when the PDP was preparing for election.
The opposition party had been engulfed in a crisis since a former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar emerged the presidential candidate.
The loyalists of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had been demanding Ayu’s resignation, stating that the presidential candidate should not hail from the same region as the party chairman; and the Board of Trustees chairman.
Though the PDP set up a panel to resolve the crisis, Wike, supported by three other governors, had continued to insist on Ayu’s removal.
Resisting the pressure to leave office, the party chair vowed to stay till the end of his four-year tenure. He also dismissed those demanding his removal as youngsters who had little knowledge about the formation of the PDP.
Reinforcing their demand in an interview with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Olatunji, stressed that Ayu’s removal would facilitate Atiku’s electoral victory.
While explaining that the state chapter of the party had nothing against Atiku and Ayu, Olatunji said their demand was borne out of their desire to see the party emerge victorious at the poll.
He said, “We are passionate about Alhaji Abubakar Atiku winning this presidential election and that is why we are calling for Senator Iyorchia Ayu to step aside and allow somebody from the South to take over.
“We don’t want Alhaji Atiku to just be a presidential candidate, we want him to transform from a candidate to the President-elect of this country by February 2023.
“We believe that part of what can make our job easier is for the national chairmanship of the PDP to come from the South. We don’t want our opponents to use that to campaign against us.
“It’s not that we have anything against Atiku or Senator Ayu, we are not their enemies; we want the party to win. It is better we sort this out now and that is what we are saying. We want the national chairmanship of the PDP to come to the South for balance.”
On his part, the Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor called for the resignation of the national chairman, stressing that the party leadership and the presidential candidate cannot come from the same region.
He said, ‘’That is the commitment he (Ayu) made before we elected the presidential candidate, so he has to fulfill his commitment. He must resign; he should fulfill his commitment. We can’t have the BoT chairman from the north, deputy national chairman and presidential candidate all from the north. Other regions will feel relegated.
“How do we campaign for the people? The election is based on interest, how do we preach to them? Should we tell them when the presidential candidate wins things will normalize? Is that what we are going to preach to the people?’’
Akawor further stated that the power blocs were only seeking equity, justice and fair play, therefore, their quest should be regarded.
He noted, ‘’We don’t have different power blocs; they are people who are requesting equity and fairness, which is the fulcrum of the party. How are we protected as a zone; how is our interest protected? That is what we are asking for? So, when these questions are answered, I don’t think we’ll have a power bloc; PDP is one party.’’
But the Osun PDP acting chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said Ayu should not be made to resign, at least not now that the party was preparing for a general election.
Adekunle said, “There is no point asking Dr Ayu to resign a few months before the presidential election. My take is to allow the status quo to remain and make changes after the 2023 elections.”
The Ebonyi State Chairman of the PDP, Okoroafor Okorie was of the view that the right thing was ‘’for somebody to make a sacrifice by stepping down from his position which provides a balance in the leadership of the party.’’
He noted, “The truth is nobody was born with any position. It is easier to say let’s balance the polity allowing the chairmanship to come from somewhere. If that is the sacrifice that someone has to make in the overall interest of the party, it is a sacrifice worth making.
“For me, PDP is the only party that has a structure with a national outlook; forget that APC is occupying the presidency today. If you do not want to bury that national outlook, perception, or narrative and change the paradigm that the PDP is always making, I think it is a sacrifice worth making that somebody should step down.’’
However, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, speaking through his Director of Press, Nathaniel Nkurr, noted that the crisis was best resolved at a roundtable in addition to placating the Rivers State governor.
“The position of the governor is that the party leadership will sit down and resolve the crisis in the party, calling for the pacification of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,’’ he explained, adding that “all the blocs must agree to work together as a party; the leadership should sit down and resolve the crisis.’’
Chairman of the Lagos State PDP, Julius Akinsola maintained that an inclusive approach was needed to address the issues.
“We are in a democratic system; I think it has to be an inclusive decision so the national working committee, the NEC, the BoT, the three arms of the party have to resolve that kind of situation.
“I presumed they will take into consideration all the necessary parameters for choosing offices. If they find some imbalance; that is why they are there. But as individuals, we have to work within a democratic system,’’ Akinsola stated.
Reacting to the calls for a change of the party leadership, the Yobe State Chairman of the PDP, Sen. El-Gash Umar, insisted that the chairman cannot step down because he was elected for a four-year tenure.
He counseled those clamouring for Ayu’s removal to wait until the presidential candidate of the party wins, adding that he may step down then through persuasions.
Umar added, “He was elected for a four-year tenure, he has not committed any crime as a party chairman, and he was not indicted for anti-party (activity) or anything. He was being asked to resign because the presidential candidate is from the north. What if he (Atiku) doesn’t win; will the chairman be reinstated? That is what we are saying.’’
Festus Keyamo, Others Condemn Bayo Onanuga for Toxic Anti-Igbo Slur
Spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has knocked Bayo Onanuga for making vile remarks against Nigerians of Igbo descent.
“No one should ever rile a whole tribe & this applies to all sides – North/South/East/West in Nigeria’s politics,” the lawyer tweeted to school Mr Onanuga to be respectful of other ethnic groups.
Popular political pundit Kayode Ogundamisi, in a similar manner, excoriated the president-elect’s aide for stooping low to make the toxic anti-Igbo comment that could further fan the embers of ethnic strife already bedevilling the nation and push it to the verge of a civil war.
“Egbon this tweet is beneath you o! Considering you may also likely be holding a position in the incoming government of BAT,” Mr Ogundamisi wrote on Twitter. “When the other side of your political divide are going low, you shouldn’t be going lower. O wrong o,” he said to correct Mr Onanuga.
On Saturday evening, Mr Onanuga tweeted: “Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business.”
Mr Onanuga’s bigoted tweet and the brazenness to pin it to his profile have renewed worries among Nigerians who believe the president-elect, an advocate of national coherence after his election victory last month, should not be surrounded by persons who are intolerant of other ethnic groups.
Source: Peoples Gazette
Guber Polls: INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun, AbdulRazaq, Buni, Others Winners
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Muhammadu Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara) the winners of Saturday’s governorship election.
Also, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno; Dr Dikko Radda of the Katsina State All Progressives Congress and his counterpart in Jigawa State, Namadi Dammodi, emerged as the governors-elect.
The APC candidate in the Sokoto State governorship election, Ahmad Sokoto, similarly emerged as the governor-elect in the state, while Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum was set for victory having won the 22 local government areas declared so far in the state on Sunday.
There were also strong indications that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, would be re-elected as he emerged victorious in 14 out of the 19 LGAs results declared as of 10.21 pm on Sunday, while his closest rival, Sadique Abubakar of the APC won five local government areas.
Similarly, the APC candidate in Benue, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is currently leading his opponents in the results so far declared by the electoral commission.
Makinde of the PDP was declared the winner of the governorship poll in Oyo State after scoring 563,756 votes to beat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressive Congress scored 256,685 votes.
Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party scored 38,357 votes. Makinde, in an interview with newsmen, shortly after he won re-election said he was overwhelmed by the show of love showered on him by the people of the state.
A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said the governor was joined by his wife, Tamunominimin and flanked by family members, friends and associates while celebrating the victory at his residence located in the Ikolaba area of Ibadan.
He thanked the good people of the state for the the confidence reposed in his administration and his ability to lead them.
Makinde speaks Makinde said, “The incoming administration which is tagged Omituntun 2.0, is a film that will be a lot better, sweeter and more effective when compared to Omituntun 1.0.
“Right now, I am just overwhelmed. I want to thank the good people of the state for the confidence they have reposed in this administration and my ability to lead them.’’
Governor Abiodun secured a second term in office after polling 276,298 votes to defeat his PDP opponent, Oladipupo Adebutu, who scored 262,383 votes and 12 other candidates.
The returning officer of the governorship election in Ogun State, Prof. Kayode Adebowale declared Abiodun at the collation centre of the commission in the state.
According to him, the total number of registered voters 2,688,305, while accredited voters were 666,406.
Adebowale said a total of 645,133 votes were valid while 18,835 votes were rejected out of the 663,968 total votes cast.
Sanwo-Olu was re-elected as he has polled the highest number of votes in the governorship election held on Saturday. The results were announced on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.
The governor was declared winner with 762,134 votes while his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, polled 312,329 votes. The candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.
The Punch
Lagos Thugs Attack Abule-Ado Residents, Many Injured, Vehicles, Shops Destroyed
Pandemonium broke out, yesterday, at Omonile, Abule-Ado community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, after thugs launched an attack on residents of the area, leaving many of them injured.
Some shops were destroyed while windscreens of cars parked on the long stretch of the area were shattered.
Vanguard gathered that the invasion of thugs was a spillover of the violence that characterised the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.
A resident, who gave his name simply as Agwu, said: “During the election on Saturday, thugs invaded some polling units to snatch ballot boxes. They were chased by another group of thugs. Those who snatched the ballot boxes ran into some houses from where they escaped. The second group of thugs destroyed the houses where the ballot box snatchers ran into, in anger and frustration.
“This morning (yesterday), we heard gunshots from the Omonile end of Abule-Ado. Armed thugs numbering over 50, invaded the community. They shot on sight anything they saw and destroyed all the vehicles parked on the road.
“They accused us of being perpetrators of the previous day’s attack and for daring to chase them when they snatched the ballot boxes. We had no choice but to come out to face them. Some of us were shot in the process.”
A video which went viral on social media, showed the residents, both males and females, holding sticks and pestles to defend themselves.
Another audio of an unidentified man, alerting Nigerians on the invasion of the community was sent within and outside Lagos.
The audio voice which was in Igbo dialect frantically called on security agents to come to the aid of residents of the area.
According to the audio recording, “Please, we need help at Omonile, in Abule-Ado, behind Trade Fair. The Yoruba thugs are shooting Igbos here. Please reach out to Dr Patrick Ifeanyin, and call the Police, and Army. Those shot have been rushed to the hospital.”
Teams of policemen and military personnel were reportedly drafted to contain the situation.
A spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundenyi, said two persons have been arrested, adding that normalcy had been restored.
He explained, “Intra-community fight broke out in the area earlier this morning resulting in the destruction of property. Owing to the timely arrival of the police, no life was lost and no property was razed as widely claimed.
“Two persons have been arrested and an investigation has commenced into the matter. Meanwhile, police officers remain on the ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”
