News
EFCC Arrests Ogun Speaker at Lagos Airport
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo at the Muritala Muhammad Airport, Lagos State.
Our correspondent gathered that Oluomo was arrested over allegations bordering on financial crimes.
A staff member at the assembly who pleaded anonymity said the speaker was picked up this morning at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, by operatives following a tip-off.
The source said Oluomo was undergoing further grilling in the custody of the agency.
He was said to have been on the wanted list of the commission following his failure to honour EFCC invitation several times.
He and some others were accused of forging signatures and financial documents of the assembly.
An attempt to get confirmation from the EFCC failed as the spokesperson for Lagos zonal office, Ayo Oyewole, refused to answer the calls.
News
We Remain Neutral, Apolitical, Focused, Army Reacts to Politically Motivated Fake News
By Eric Elezuo
The Nigerian Army has reacted to a story accusing its hierarchy of taking sides in the political equation of the nation, saying the news is not only fake, but politically motivated by disgruntled politicians.
In a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the army said it will remain apolitical, neutral and committed to the discharge of its constitutional roles. It further urged the citizens to ignore the news and go about their legitimate businesses, promising to continue to work with sister agencies to sustain orderliness and meet other security related expectations as contained in the constitution.
Read the full statement:
The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a deliberately calculated smear campaign in the Social Media and other fora against some of our senior commanders and officers. While these unconscionable acts are inexplicable, the motivation behind them are not far-fetched. In the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, officers and men of the Nigerian Army adopted a firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the Elections in a manner that effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process. There is no doubt that Nigerians are excited at this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offered them. However, some interest groups, that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence, are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian Army.
As constitutionally conceived, the Nigerian Army is nationalistic in its make-up and organization, drawing strengths from the diversities in our great nation. Our responsibilities, so far as elections are concerned, remain that of providing support to primary law enforcement and stakeholders in the Electioneering process towards ensuring that Nigerians are allowed to choose their leaders and representatives in a peaceful manner. This goal remains our only focus and one we would continue to pursue, mindful that the average citizen expects nothing less from his Army.
The Army Headquarters wishes to assure the public that any misconduct against any of its personnel would be responsibly investigated and any subsequent substantiation would attract the appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws. In the same vein, it should equally be appreciated that the character and reputation of a senior officer earned over 3 decades of meritorious service cannot be allowed to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculations. The resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colourations would not also diminish the Nigerian’s Army resolve to carry on its roles professionally.
The Nigerian Army, therefore, urges all Nigerians to ignore the mischief being propagated by ill-intentioned individuals and groups, and continue to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation. We would continue to work with sister Services and other Security Agencies to meet all security-related expectations of citizens as enshrined in the laws of the Federation.
News
Adeleke vs Oyetola: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment in Osun Governorship Debacle
The Court of Appeal, on Monday, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, seeking to upturn the decision of the petition tribunal, which earlier nullified his victory in the governorship election.
Judgment in the matter will be given at a later date as a three-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu takes the arguments and adopts the briefs of all parties in the suit.
During proceedings on Monday, counsel for Adeleke, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) noted that a member of the panel, who is also a chief magistrate, did not give her opinion during the judgment delivery. Rather, she only signed her signature, arguing that the constitution mandates her to state her views in the suit.
Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, counsel for Oyetola, however, sumitted that merely signing the judgment, and not making any comment does not invalidate the judgment.
He noted that the case of over voting exceeded 6 polling units as claimed by the Appellant, adding that the anomaly was experienced in 744 polling units across the State.
Fagbemi further stressed that the findings of over voting were obtained from the back end server of INEC.
In their defence, however, Onyechi Ikpeazu argued that results stored in the backend server, are inconsistent and unreliable as they can be affected by internet connectivity and battery life of the BVAS used to upload the result.
These two factors according to him can affect the upload.
Adeleke’s counsel also stated that he conducted a physical examination on the BVAS, and it showed that over voting occurred in just six polling units, and not 744 as claimed by counsel for Oyetola.
Over-voting debate
Senator Adeleke who is candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party had won the said election held on July 16, 2022, the result which was nullified on the grounds of over-voting.
Adeleke had in February, appealed the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Tribunal which nullified his election.
The tribunal ruled in favour of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola. While delivering the judgment, two out of the three-member panel of the tribunal held that Oyetola proved that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.
But Adeleke rejected the ruling and described it as a “miscarriage of justice”.
Weeks later, the governor filed an appeal before the Akure division of the Court of Appeal.
In the 31 grounds of appeal filed on Wednesday, Adeleke prayed the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal”.
The governor equally sought “an order striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction or in the alternative, an order dismissing the petition on the merit”.
“The second respondent cannot ‘go lo lo lo lo’ and ‘buga won’ as the duly elected governor of Osun State,” the governor said.
“The tribunal, in its judgment, erred in law and displayed bias against the appellant when it made reference to the appellant’s dance at his inauguration as governor of Osun State, which was never an issue before the lower tribunal,” Adeleke noted.
“By referring to the appellant’s personal eccentricity for dancing, the lower tribunal derided and mocked him in a manner suggesting that it was biased against him.
“The appearance of bias manifests in the reference to the Appellant’s proclivity for dancing and particularly the Buga song, has rendered the decision of the lower tribunal a nullity.
“The tribunal in its judgment erred in law in returning the 1st respondent as the duly elected candidate without due regard to the enormity of the voters in the units where the results were cancelled for over-voting.”
News
INEC Ends BVAS Reconfiguration Today, Promises Results Transmission
The ongoing reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines used during the presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February will end on Monday, according to The Punch report.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had postponed the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 to March 18 in order to be able to reconfigure the BVAS.
Consequently, all activities pertaining to the polls were rescheduled, including inspection of sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria by the political parties.
INEC took the decision at its management meeting, which was convened on Wednesday after the Court of Appeal gave it the go-ahead to reconfigure the BVAS machines.
The commission said it could not go ahead with the governorship poll as earlier scheduled because it needed time to reconfigure the BVAS machines, which were used for the presidential election on February 25.
The Court of Appeal had dismissed an application by Labour Party challenging the reconfiguration of the BVAS used for the presidential poll, whose outcome LP had rejected.
The appellate court panel held that allowing the objections of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would amount to “tying the hands of the respondent (INEC).”
Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, explained that BVAS reconfiguration had been completed for some states while others would be concluded on Monday
“Most states have finished the reconfiguration and the remaining ones will all finish on Monday,” the source told our correspondent.
The source also gave the assurance that the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections election results would be transmitted on INEC’s result-viewing portal, noting that the glitches that delayed the uploading of presidential poll results had been rectified.
He said “The Polling Unit results will be transmitted on the IReV portal. Indeed, the ones for the February 25 election have almost all been downloaded after we fixed the hitch that had made it difficult to do so.”
On materials distribution ahead of the governorship poll, the official said the sensitive materials would be re-distributed on Wednesday.
“We had completed the distribution of non-sensitive materials before we had to shift the March 11 date for the state elections by a week. Some states had started moving the sensitive materials before the change of date. We have had to return them to the Central Bank of Nigeria for safe keeping in consultation with all stakeholders, including party officials and the police.
“We will move them back to the local governments beginning from Wednesday.”
The Punch
Peter Obi Visits, Applauds Lawyer Who Rejected Offer to Join Tinubu’s Legal Team
We Remain Neutral, Apolitical, Focused, Army Reacts to Politically Motivated Fake News
Emefiele, CBN Finally Bow to Pressure, Declare Old Naira Notes As Legal Tender
I’m Challenging the Process, Not Outcome of Election, Says Peter Obi
Adeleke vs Oyetola: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment in Osun Governorship Debacle
Winners Emerge at Oscars 2023 Awards (Full List)
INEC Ends BVAS Reconfiguration Today, Promises Results Transmission
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)