Obasanjo, Ooni, Akande, Oduwole, Others To Attend 15th Anniversary of Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi’s Church

7 months ago

By Ruth Akpan & Kelvin Kolawole

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, former Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande and Hajia Hafsat  Balewa Oduwole are among the dignitaries expected to attend the 15th Anniversary of the Love of Christ Generation Church (C& S), The Glory of God Shines, founded by popular preacher, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.

Speaking at a media parley to announce the celebration, Rev. Mother Ajayi,  who was flanked by her husband, Rev.  Ademuyiwa Ajayi, revealed that the church will be having a double celebration: The 15th Anniversary of the Church and the first anniversary thanksgiving of the opening of its Cathedral in Victoria Island Lagos.

She stated that the celebrations will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022 with a special 9- hour of programme titled : “Testimonial Praise” and it will feature many music ministers such as: Mike Abdul, Big Bolaji, Peterson Okopi, Bidemi Olaoba, Prince Goke Bajowa,  Wemimo Taiwo, Psalmos, Radical Praise, Tony Sax and Segun Praise.

Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, Rev Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church (C& S),Vice Presidential Candidate, NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa with Publisher, City People Magazine, Mr Seye Kehinde at the Press conference for LOC 15th Anniversary celebration

The anointed woman of God also revealed that the celebration will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday September 4, 2022 where former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will deliver the day’s sermon. The Royal Father of the day will be Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogubwusi while the guests of honours are Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, OON and  Hajia Hafsat Balewa Oduwole, Chairman, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and China Africa.

Rev. Mother  Ajayi also used the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheath their swords, make compromises and urgently  reach an agreement because the future of many Nigerian children are at stake.

She said that because it is commonly said that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, it is healthy for university students to be out of school for as long as six months. ” It was as a result of this that we had a Youth Programme that engaged the youths for 12 weeks, they planned and executed it themselves and so I am appealing and will keep praying for the resolution of this crisis”

On the state of insecurity in the country, Rev. Ajayi said the only role the church can play is that of consistent prayer and also spreading the word, she said that the more people who hear the word and abide by them , the more people will stop engaging in evil acts.

Concerning the 2023 elections and INEC’s ban of campaigns in places of worship, she said the ban was in order because the pulpit should not be turned to a campaign arena but she noted that the church was open to all candidates, and to people of all faiths.

She said INEC’s directive does not mean that politicians should not attend churches or mosques because that will be against their freedom of association and religion, noting that her church fondly called LOC is open to all.

She said her prayer ahead of the election is that God’s will be done and that God would give Nigeria leaders that are selfless and have the progress and development of the country at heart.

In her view, when God-fearing leaders are in charge, they will not steal the nation’s resources and would always remember that they are holding the position in trust for the people and God Almighty, she advised politicians to look at the bigger picture when they occupy political officers as that would help them work for higher ideals and not short time benefits.

Reacting to a trending video by Prophet Israel Ogundipe fondly called Genesis, Rev. Mother Ajayi said she has asked members of her church and everyone within her sphere of influence to prayer for the young preacher. She said she has no bitterness in her heart  towards Prophet Genesis or any other human “He is my spiritual son, I will continue to pray of him, I have no bitterness in my heart towards him or anyone else”.

Peter Obi Visits, Applauds Lawyer Who Rejected Offer to Join Tinubu’s Legal Team

18 hours ago

March 14, 2023

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited Jubrin Samuel Okutepa (SAN), who turned down the appointment to join President-elect Bola Tinubu’s legal team in defending his disputed win at the February 25 election.

Okutepa later joined Obi’s legal team.

Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeking to contest Tinubu’s victory.

Obi said he visited Okutepa because of his patriotism and uprightness.

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Pius Akubo, also rejected the appointment to be part of Tinubu’s legal team.

Akubo said he was unaware of the appointment, and there had been no official communication between him and Tinubu’s camp.

Emefiele, CBN Finally Bow to Pressure, Declare Old Naira Notes As Legal Tender

22 hours ago

March 14, 2023

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday finally bowed to pressure and officially ordered commercial banks to comply with the Supreme Court judgement mandating the use of old N,1000 and N500 notes as legal tender till December 31, 2023, exactly 10 days after.

He also announced that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 would remain legal tender till the end of the year.

Emefiele said the decision followed a meeting with Bankers  Committee that held on Sunday.

The development has put an end to the confusion over the legality of the old naira notes. The action is also expected to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians who have faced severe hardships over the scarcity of new naira notes amid the controversial ban on the old notes.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, disclosed the latest development in a statement titled ‘Old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes remain legal tender – CBN’

The statement read, “In compliance with the established tradition of obedience to court orders and sustenance of the rule of law principle that characterised the government of President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and by extension, the operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as a regulator, Deposit Money Banks operating in Nigeria have been directed to comply with the Supreme Court ruling of March 3, 2023.

“Accordingly, the CBN met with the Bankers’ Committee and has directed that the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes remain legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes till December 31, 2023. Consequently, all concerned are directed to conform accordingly.”

Earlier on Monday, the Nigerian Bar Association and Nigeria Labour Congress had berated the Federal Government and the CBN for failing to obey the Supreme Court judgment on the old naira notes.

On Sunday, the Arewa Consultative Forum in a statement said Buhari’s failure to obey Supreme Court would tarnish the reputation of his regime.

The NBA came down hard on the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for failing to obey the Supreme Court judgment.

The Supreme Court had in its March 3 judgment extended the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes until December 31.

However, the AGF and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele refused to comply with the order despite pressure from Nigerians. Their actions also encouraged commercial banks to reject the old notes as legal tender.

Worried by the development, state governments involved in the suit threatened to file contempt charges against the two officials on Tuesday (today) should they fail to obey the apex court order.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the Supreme Court held that Buhari breached the constitution in the manner he issued directives for the naira notes.

The seven-man panel also slammed the President over his February 16 broadcast in which he said only the N200 note should remain legal tender in flagrant violation of the restraining order made by the apex court.

Justice Agim stated, “The rule of law upon which our democratic governance is founded becomes illusory if the President of the country or any authority or person refuses to obey the orders of courts. The disobedience of orders of courts by the President in a constitutional democracy as ours is a sign of the failure of the constitution and that democratic governance has become a mere pretension and is now replaced by autocracy or dictatorship.”

I’m Challenging the Process, Not Outcome of Election, Says Peter Obi

2 days ago

March 13, 2023

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect, after the February 25, 2023, poll.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said he is not interested in challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, stressing that his major concern is to query the process leading to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

He said: “INEC is a public institution and it should be open; because if you do something and people are not satisfied then you should be able to open up yourself.

“INEC has conducted an election and announced the winner but I am only asking that I have access to the materials that were used to arrive at the result. I am not asking you to change what you said.

“I’m not challenging their declaration. Or rather, I am not challenging who they declared. I am not challenging whatever the outcome is. I’m challenging the process by which they arrived at their declaration.

“And unless we do that, we are not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is far more fundamental than what they do thereafter.

“There is a process of doing things, of arriving at every destination. A process is important,” Obi stated.

Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had registered their displeasure with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes to occupy the third position.

