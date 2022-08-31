Obasanjo, Ooni, Akande, Oduwole, Others To Attend 15th Anniversary of Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi’s Church

By Ruth Akpan & Kelvin Kolawole

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, former Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande and Hajia Hafsat Balewa Oduwole are among the dignitaries expected to attend the 15th Anniversary of the Love of Christ Generation Church (C& S), The Glory of God Shines, founded by popular preacher, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.

Speaking at a media parley to announce the celebration, Rev. Mother Ajayi, who was flanked by her husband, Rev. Ademuyiwa Ajayi, revealed that the church will be having a double celebration: The 15th Anniversary of the Church and the first anniversary thanksgiving of the opening of its Cathedral in Victoria Island Lagos.

She stated that the celebrations will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022 with a special 9- hour of programme titled : “Testimonial Praise” and it will feature many music ministers such as: Mike Abdul, Big Bolaji, Peterson Okopi, Bidemi Olaoba, Prince Goke Bajowa, Wemimo Taiwo, Psalmos, Radical Praise, Tony Sax and Segun Praise.

The anointed woman of God also revealed that the celebration will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday September 4, 2022 where former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will deliver the day’s sermon. The Royal Father of the day will be Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogubwusi while the guests of honours are Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, OON and Hajia Hafsat Balewa Oduwole, Chairman, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and China Africa.

Rev. Mother Ajayi also used the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheath their swords, make compromises and urgently reach an agreement because the future of many Nigerian children are at stake.

She said that because it is commonly said that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, it is healthy for university students to be out of school for as long as six months. ” It was as a result of this that we had a Youth Programme that engaged the youths for 12 weeks, they planned and executed it themselves and so I am appealing and will keep praying for the resolution of this crisis”

On the state of insecurity in the country, Rev. Ajayi said the only role the church can play is that of consistent prayer and also spreading the word, she said that the more people who hear the word and abide by them , the more people will stop engaging in evil acts.

Concerning the 2023 elections and INEC’s ban of campaigns in places of worship, she said the ban was in order because the pulpit should not be turned to a campaign arena but she noted that the church was open to all candidates, and to people of all faiths.

She said INEC’s directive does not mean that politicians should not attend churches or mosques because that will be against their freedom of association and religion, noting that her church fondly called LOC is open to all.

She said her prayer ahead of the election is that God’s will be done and that God would give Nigeria leaders that are selfless and have the progress and development of the country at heart.

In her view, when God-fearing leaders are in charge, they will not steal the nation’s resources and would always remember that they are holding the position in trust for the people and God Almighty, she advised politicians to look at the bigger picture when they occupy political officers as that would help them work for higher ideals and not short time benefits.

Reacting to a trending video by Prophet Israel Ogundipe fondly called Genesis, Rev. Mother Ajayi said she has asked members of her church and everyone within her sphere of influence to prayer for the young preacher. She said she has no bitterness in her heart towards Prophet Genesis or any other human “He is my spiritual son, I will continue to pray of him, I have no bitterness in my heart towards him or anyone else”.