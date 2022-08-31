News
Kwara Varsity Students Die Hostel, Corpses Found Naked
Two 200 level students of the Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State, Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi, have been found dead in their room in a hostel outside the premises of the institution.
Daniel and Abayomi were studying for the ongoing examination in the institution when they decided to go to the hostel to continue preparations for their exams the following day.
Things, however, took another turn when their colleagues observed that the duo didn’t sit for their exams the next day and were not seen on campus for three days.
Bothered by the development, the colleagues, after searching for them on the school premises to no avail, reportedly went to their room in the hostel to check on them.
Upon gaining entry into the room, the colleagues were said to have found the lovers lying naked and lifeless on the bed.
Our correspondent gathered that the school management was immediately informed about the development and the police division in the area, after being notified, detailed policemen to evacuate the corpses to the mortuary.
A student, who spoke in confidence, said the lovers were not seen on campus for three days, adding that after their corpses were discovered in the hostel, students started suspecting that they were poisoned.
The student said, “We suspect they are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.
“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found both of them dead and naked. But we suspect it is a case of poison.”
A picture in possession of our correspondents showed Daniel and Abayomi lying lifeless on the bed. They were both naked but while a duvet covered Daniel, Ayobami was half naked.
Reacting to the development, the Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, who confirmed the incident, said that the university security was yet to give official details on the sad development.
“As of now (Tuesday morning), we have no official details on the incident. We don’t even know their names but I heard about the incident. The security has not released any information on the victims but I believe that they are still working on it.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okesanmi Ajayi, while confirming the incident, said the command had commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the undergraduates.
He said an autopsy would be carried out on their corpses to unravel the cause of the incident.
Ajayi said, “The police were informed that two young students were found dead in their room in a hostel off campus. We went there and they were confirmed dead by doctors.
“I was not there but with the picture I saw, the man was covered up and the lady slept facing down half covered. The naked corpses were evacuated to the hospital for autopsy. We are still investigating the cause of the incident.”
The Punch
News
INEC Ends BVAS Reconfiguration Today, Promises Results Transmission
The ongoing reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines used during the presidential and National Assembly elections on 25 February will end on Monday, according to The Punch report.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had postponed the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 to March 18 in order to be able to reconfigure the BVAS.
Consequently, all activities pertaining to the polls were rescheduled, including inspection of sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria by the political parties.
INEC took the decision at its management meeting, which was convened on Wednesday after the Court of Appeal gave it the go-ahead to reconfigure the BVAS machines.
The commission said it could not go ahead with the governorship poll as earlier scheduled because it needed time to reconfigure the BVAS machines, which were used for the presidential election on February 25.
The Court of Appeal had dismissed an application by Labour Party challenging the reconfiguration of the BVAS used for the presidential poll, whose outcome LP had rejected.
The appellate court panel held that allowing the objections of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would amount to “tying the hands of the respondent (INEC).”
Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, explained that BVAS reconfiguration had been completed for some states while others would be concluded on Monday
“Most states have finished the reconfiguration and the remaining ones will all finish on Monday,” the source told our correspondent.
The source also gave the assurance that the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections election results would be transmitted on INEC’s result-viewing portal, noting that the glitches that delayed the uploading of presidential poll results had been rectified.
He said “The Polling Unit results will be transmitted on the IReV portal. Indeed, the ones for the February 25 election have almost all been downloaded after we fixed the hitch that had made it difficult to do so.”
On materials distribution ahead of the governorship poll, the official said the sensitive materials would be re-distributed on Wednesday.
“We had completed the distribution of non-sensitive materials before we had to shift the March 11 date for the state elections by a week. Some states had started moving the sensitive materials before the change of date. We have had to return them to the Central Bank of Nigeria for safe keeping in consultation with all stakeholders, including party officials and the police.
“We will move them back to the local governments beginning from Wednesday.”
The Punch
News
Bus Driver’s Negligence Caused BRT-Train Collusion, Say Lagos Govt, NRC
Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Railway Corporation have blamed the driver of a Lagos State Government staff bus for a fatal train accident which killed six people and injured 96 in the PWD area of the state on Thursday.
Tragedy struck in Lagos a few minutes before 8am on Thursday when a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
Giving reasons for the deadly crash, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told journalists that the bus driver ignored signals from the NRC officials as he was in a hurry to cross the rail.
Also, the NRC, in a statement by its Deputy Director Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, said the bus failed to obey the instruction of the corporation officials as he overtook other vehicles waiting for the train to pass.
The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the accident.
The ill-fated bus with registration no 04A- 48LA was navigating its way to connect the Government Residential Area, Ikeja en route to the state secretariat, Alausa, when it collided with the train at the PWD rail crossing.
The bus was said to be coming from Isolo while the train was heading to Ido from Ijoko, Ogun State.
According to eyewitnesses, the train dragged the bus on its rail for about 100 metres from PWD to Sogunle before getting stuck.
Some panic-stricken passengers of the bus, especially those close to the exit doors, reportedly made frantic efforts to jump off the bus being dragged by the train.
By the time the train and the bus finally stopped on the rail, the bus passengers fell upon one another in their attempts to find their way out of the trapped vehicle.
Two passengers were said to have died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injuries.
Rescue workers who were mobilised to the scene evacuated the victims and rushed them to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.
Also, the Chief Mechanical Engineer and Lagos District Manager, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Augustine Arisa, confirmed that the train pushed the bus for about 100 metres before stopping.
This, according to him, is because of the high speed of the train.
Arisa disclosed this in an interview with one of our correspondents at the scene of the accident.
He noted that at 7.50 am, he received a distress call from one of the drivers of the NRC, alerting him of a train-bus accident at the Shogunle Level Crossing.
Arisa said, “At 7.50 am, we got a distress call from our driver that there has been an accident at the Shogunle Level Crossing.
“On further interaction, we found out that the level-crossing keeper was there. The LCK is the man with the red and yellow flags at all times at the level crossing.
“If he gives you the red flag, you are to stop. If he gives you the yellow flag, you are to move with caution. If he gives the yellow flag to the train driver, that means he has asked the train driver to start coming.
“With that, the train driver has the confidence that the rail is clear for him to drive through. This simply means all buses should wait and not move till the yellow flag is given to them. With that, the train driver has the confidence that the rail is clear for him to drive through.”
Arisa, narrating how the accident occurred, said the BRT driver veered off from where other buses were waiting and entered the track, ignoring the red flag by the level crossing keeper.
“Before the train driver could stop, he had already hit the vehicle and pushed it to a distance of about 100 metres before finally stopping. This is because the train cannot stop immediately,” he added.
He further emphasized that no one should be on the rail track for whatever reason.
According to him, anyone seen on the rail track is an intruder and has no business being there.
He added, “I need to emphasise this and drum it to the ears of people that a moving train cannot stop immediately.
“So, no one has the right to stay on the track. You don’t have any business being on the track. For you being on the track, you are an intruder.
“If anyone dies on the track, your family members will have to pay a railway fine before retrieving your corpse, because no one is supposed to be there in the first place. When the flag bearers tell you to stop, please, stop.”
The Punch
News
BVAS Reconfiguration: INEC Shifts Guber, HoA Elections to March 18
The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the governorship and state assembly elections scheduled to hold on March 11 by one week.
The elections will now hold on March 18, 2023.
A statement signed by the Commission’s Commissioner of Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, said the decision was necessary to have more time to back up data and reconfigure the BVAS for the election.
Winners Emerge at Oscars 2023 Awards (Full List)
INEC Ends BVAS Reconfiguration Today, Promises Results Transmission
Court Set to Decide Nigeria’s Next President
Supreme Court Judgment: Buhari, Emefiele Mum As Naira Crisis Persists
Voice of Emancipation: Staying Focus on the Task Ahead
Adedeji Adeleke: Celebrating a Cerebral Philanthropist at 66
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)