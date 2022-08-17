News
ASUU Strike Persists As Lecturers Walk Out on FG During Meeting
The meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government ended in a deadlock on Tuesday, The PUNCH has learnt.
Sources familiar with the matter told one of our correspondents that the Federal Government’s team met with the representatives of ASUU at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission.
“The meet with the FG’s team was headed by Professor Nimi Briggs and it started by 12:00pm and ended by 3:00pm. There was no new offer on the table, they simply begged us to call off the strike”., the top ASUU official told The PUNCH.
Another source said, “ The lecturers left angrily, though we cannot really ascertain what was discussed with them as you can see, we were not invited, but the proposal presented was rejected”, a top ministry official also confirmed.
Also confirming the development, a member of the ASUU National Executive Committee who asked not to be quoted explained to our correspondent that the government was “unserious” with the negotiations.
“They are not serious. I can’t go over the details with you because the president is responsible for disseminating the information. The proposal presented was unreasonable. There is no hope in sight”.
The spokesperson for the ministry of education, Ben Goong when contacted told our correspondent that the minister of education would brief the press on Thursday
Later on Tuesday night, Osodeke in an interview with one of our correspondents, said, ‘‘It wasn’t good,” referring to the meeting.
“We didn’t sign anything; they did not come with anything good. I can’t go into details. We will talk to our members first before we talk to the press. We represent our members.’’
ASUU had embarked on a strike on Monday, February 14,2022 following the failure of the government to meet some of the lingering demands of the union.
News
INEC Suspends Results Collation in Imo Constituency, PDP Leads
The Independent National Electoral commission has suspended collation of results in Nkwerre/ Nwangele/ Njaba/ Isu Federal Constituency of Imo State.
The suspension followed the disappearance of the results sheets and results of the election for Njaba Local Government Area.
INEC said that the results of the three LGAs collated indicated that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ugonna Ozurigbo scored 16, 846 votes while Harrison Nwadike of the All Progressives Congress got 6, 784 votes.
The Labour Party candidate polled 6, 609 votes to be trailing on a third position.
The returning officer for the election, Roseline Ogechukwu, who suspended the election said that she could not return any candidate with the results of the four LGAs not yet fully collated.
She said all matters relating to the election be transferred to the INEC Headquarters in Owerri, the state capital.
PDP won in the three LGAs collated so far for the constituency’s election.
The Punch
News
PDP Wins Datti-Ahmed’s Polling Unit
Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has lost his polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In polling unit 021 situated at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state, the total number of accredited voters was 272.
PDP secured 102 votes to win the polling unit, followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 98 votes.
The LP came third with 54 votes, while the NNPP secured 11 votes.
News
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
The Punch
Vote Collation: Drama As Dino Maleye Blows Hot, Insists INEC Must Do the Right Thing
Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun As PDP Clears All Senatorial, Reps Seats
Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu to Win Lagos Presidential Poll
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
INEC Suspends Results Collation in Imo Constituency, PDP Leads
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
#Nigeria Decide: Atiku Beats Tinubu, Kwakwanso in Buhari’s Katsina
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)