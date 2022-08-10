News
Army Lied, No Soldier Was Shot During ‘Unprovoked’ Attack – Police
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State Police Command has denied shooting any soldier during the August 3, 2022 altercation between members of the Police force and army privates at the Trade Fair area of the state.
In a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police noted that in contradiction to a report credited the outgoing GOC 81 Division, Major General Umar Musa, which hinted that a police officer shot at a soldier on the ear, but narrowly missed his vital parts, nobody in actual fact was shot at.
The statement titled Rebuttal: No Soldier was Shot at; Soldiers Attacked Policemen Unprovoked, unfolded the fact that it had to respond as a result of the need to stand against misinformation.
Stating the fact from its own point of view, the Police revealed that about “30 privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles along their lane to pave way for a heavy duty truck joining the expressway.” The Command noted in the melee that ensued while the police officers were being manhandled, another officer fired a single shot into the air, forcing the soldiers to retreat.
Read the statement in full
REBUTTAL: NO SOLDIER WAS SHOT AT; SOLDIERS ATTACKED POLICEMEN UNPROVOKED
The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a report credited to Major General Umar Musa, outgoing GOC 81 Division, claiming that a ‘police officer shot at the soldier during the altercation which clipped him in the ear but narrowly missed his vital parts.’ In as much as the Lagos State Police Command is in a grieving mood and has decided to toe the line of civility, it is pertinent to stand against misinformation.
The fact remains that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Trade Fair area of Lagos State, about thirty Privates of the Nigerian Army attacked five policemen for stopping vehicles along their lane to pave way for a heavy duty truck joining the expressway. After the soldiers had brutalized the ASP leading the team, taken out his magazine, and abducted two Inspectors with their rifles, the next Inspector they attempted to attack fired a single shot into the air – an act that made the soldiers retreat.
The single shot was into the air. At no point was anyone hit. The Lagos State Police Command challenges the Army authorities to present the soldier allegedly shot.
While we mourn our fallen hero, and pray for the total recovery of the second abducted Inspector, we urge Nigerians to disregard the claim that a soldier was shot as there is absolutely no truth to it.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command eagerly awaits the report of the panel of inquiry set up by the Nigerian Army to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the incident. The Command equally looks forward to the fishing out of the soldiers behind the torture and murder of Inspector Monday Orukpe; and the return of two AK47 rifles and three magazines carted away by the soldiers, in line with the pledge made by the Nigerian Army as conveyed by Brigadier-General KN Nwoko during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc.
It would be recalled that a policeman was killed when men of the Nigerian Army and officers of the Nigerian Police engaged in altercation at the Trade Fair , Ojo area of Lagos.
News
We’ll Accept Election Outcome, Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Accord
Candidates from 18 political parties participating in the presidential election scheduled for February 25 have signed a peace accord in Abuja.
Present at the signing of the peace accord were members of the National Peace Committee, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.
Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were among the presidential candidates present.
By the text of the peace accord, presidential candidates make a commitment to “accept and abide by the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and if issues should arise”, to “deploy constitutional means and appeal to the courts rather than other unconstitutional means”.
In his remarks, Goodluck Jonathan, former president, said the peace accord is needed to deter candidates and their allies from using instruments of misinformation to influence the election.
The former president, whose speech was read by Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the election is credible.
“This is aimed at mitigating disinformation, and misinformation during the election and in the time of the social media era,” Jonathan said.
“There is no other time than now given the considerable tension in the country as a result of the election. The election is not war. The country needs a stable democracy. The world looks up to us to get our leadership right and leadership recruitment right.”
Yakubu Gowon, former military head of state, advised the candidates to be “civil in their engagements”, adding that Nigeria is in need of a leader who is capable of “bringing and ensuring dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people”.
“I appeal to those who are bent on disrupting the election to reconsider their actions, to give an opportunity for just and fair resolution to the problems at hand. I wish all Nigerians a peaceful election and smooth transition of government as we had last time,” he added.
News
Supreme Court Adjourns Case on Naira Redesign Till March 3
The Supreme Court has fixed judgment for March 3 in suits filed by some States against the Naira swap policy of the Federal Governments.
A nine-member panel led by Justice John Okoro announced the date after taking final arguments from lawyers to parties in the cases.
Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court had consolidated various suits instituted by 16 State governments against the Federal government challenging the mode of implementation of the newly introduced cashless policy regime.
In a brief ruling, Justice Inyang Okoro, who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the court granted the request and ordered consolidation of the 16 suits into one.
A motion for the consolidation was argued by Emmanuel Ukala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) representing Rivers State.
Ukala, while moving the motion on notice premised the consolidation request on the need for the suit to be heard without any hindrance since the matter bothers on same issue.
The 16 states are slugging it out with the Federal government in the battle against the implementation of the cashless policy of the CBN.
News
We’ll Sanction Wike, Other Aggrieved Govs after Polls – PDP
The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party sees the presidential elections as a massive task and has decided to deal with the alleged anti-party activities of Governor Nyesom Wike-led Integrity Group after the elections.
The PUNCH reports that Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council last year, insisting that except the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, quits his position, they wouldn’t have anything to do with the campaigns.
Following Ayu’s refusal to go and the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s apparent non-interest in the sacking of the former Senate President, the governors have since pitched their tents with their preferred presidential candidates.
While Makinde and Wike were said to be allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, Ortom has openly endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, even as Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are reportedly torn between Atiku and Obi.
Findings, however, revealed that Ayu would wield the big stick after the polls to demonstrate the supremacy of the party in line with the PDP constitution.
A member of the PDP National Executive Committee and former governor of a North-West state told our correspondent in confidence that the action of the aggrieved governors infuriated party stakeholders across the board, warning that failure to call them to order would raise a lot of questions from loyal members of the party.
The NEC member said, “We watched every day how these leaders ridiculed the party. Nobody said they had no reasons to be aggrieved, but we generally agreed that there were other ways to speak on the issues than the way they did.
“When the elders (Board of Trustees) intervened, we all thought the crisis was over, but it only got worse. We expect some sanctions, although the leadership of the party will set in motion what to do with them.
“At the NEC, it was nothing short of a disgrace to wake up to see governors dancing not in solidarity with their party, but with rival parties to cast aspersions on the same PDP that catapulted them to national prominence.
“It’s a good thing that Ayu is focused on the elections, but we would like to see what happens after that.”
When reached for comment, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, refused to confirm or deny the fate of the Integrity Group, telling our correspondent that “we will wait until it is confirmed” what the party intends to do.
The biggest indication of what lies ahead for the Wike-led group came from the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, Timothy Osadolor, who told The PUNCH that sanction for the aggrieved governors “is not a question of if but when.”
Osadolor stated, “How else could they have worked against the party than they have already? If they didn’t know that there would be sanctions, they wouldn’t be running to their states’ High Courts to procure ex-parte orders, but they are merely buying time.
“They know that they have erred, and the full wrath of the law will fall upon them. It’s not a matter of if, but of when.”
Osadolor added, “When the dust of elections is over, the party will revisit the issue. The party is supreme. Head or tail, their issue will be treated.”
The Punch
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
We’ll Accept Election Outcome, Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Accord
Supreme Court Adjourns Case on Naira Redesign Till March 3
Naira Redesign: More States Challenge FG at Supreme Court
We’ll Sanction Wike, Other Aggrieved Govs after Polls – PDP
Akwa Ibom: Court Sacks Enoyong, Restores Eno As Governorship Candidate
Christian Leaders Endorse Atiku for President
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)