I Paid Kizz Daniel $60k, Begged Him on My Knees to Perform, Yet He Refused – Promoter

A concert promoter in Tanzania, Stephen Uwa, has narrated why Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel, refused to show up for a concert in Tanzania.

The police on Monday arrested the singer in Tanzania for failure to show up for a paid concert.

Speaking with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, on Monday night, Uwa narrated what transpired between himself and the Buga crooner.

According to him, Kizz Daniel refused to perform at the event because he (Kizz Daniel) was not with his gold chain.

“He (Kizz Daniel) only said the airline didn’t bring his bag that is why he cannot perform. Because his gold chain is not there. And he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” Uwa said.

The show promoted notes that he booked Kizz Daniel through his management, Upfront and Personal Global, headed by Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O.

According to him, Paul O cried and begged Kizz Daniel to come for the show too.

“Paul O is the one I booked Kizz from. Paul O cried all night trying to beg this guy ‘Please go to this show’,” Uwa said.

The show promoter added that he paid Kizz Daniel $60, 000 to perform on the show and still had to beg him but the singer didn’t show up.

“Three times, I knelt for Kizz Daniel and I begged him,” Uwa said

He added, “I paid this guy $60, 000 to perform on this show. I went down on my knees. I was like ‘Bro, you are damaging me. I am trying to build my company here. You are going to damage me’. I begged this guy ‘Save my career, save me’.”

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced that the singer has been released from police custody in Tanzania and will return to the country.