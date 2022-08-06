Why Atiku Abubakar Dumped Nyesom Wike

By Eric Elezuo

When two elephants fight, the grass, they say suffers. That seem to be the situation of the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as two leading chieftains of the party, the presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and first running up at the party’s presidential primary and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, struggle for supremacy and relevance.

The two gladiators have fallen apart with each other shortly after the May 28 presidential primary held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The primary election, against Wike’s expectation had gone the way of Atiku for the second time in a row, having also won in 2019 in Port Harcourt.

Wike’s loss amid what many described as daylight robbery was not the last straw that broke the camel’s back, but the naming of Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate as the 2023 political intrigues unfold. Wike had believed that the vice presidential candidate slot will automatically be given to him as compensation both for coming second in the keenly contested election, and for being a pillar of the party ‘all these years’. But that was not to be, thereby flaming the ambers of discord that has silently torn the party apart in the last couple of months.

Okowa’s choice as VP candidate was in spite of the constituted PDP selection committee, which reportedly recommended the Rivers State governor after 13 of 17 members, who attended the meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, voted in favour of Wike. At the meeting, three members voted for others, while the chairman, who can only vote when there is a tie, did not vote. And there began Wike’s silent war against Atiku and the PDP family.

But new facts have emerged following The Boss investigation as to why the presidential candidate of the party dumped Wike and choose Okowa, who he had described as fulfilling the qualities of a president and one that could complement him as a President.

The Boss has unveiled that the prelude to the quagmire that is threatening to consume the party started in August 2021, when Atiku traveled to Port Harcourt, ostensibly to seal a deal with Wike, who by all intent and purpose, is the most vocal member of the party, on a joint ticket. Wike reportedly agreed. His agreement however, betrayed the unanimous agreement of southern governors that power be shifted to the south during their meetings in May and July 2021 in Asaba and Lagos respectively.

At the Lagos meeting held on July 5, 2021, the southern governors, in a communique read by the Forum’s chairman, and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, unanimously agreed that the next president of the country should come from the southern region in 2023.

In attendance were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Deputy governors who represented their states were Philip Shaibu (Edo), Placid Njoku (Imo), Oko Chukwu (Abia) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi).

Again, in April 2022, governors of southern states elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reiterated their resolve to compel the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria for equity and fairness.

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the governors, said they had watched with keen interest developments in PDP regarding zoning, but they had no reason to change their earlier stand.

“Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains a strong and viable vehicle to ‘rescue’ Nigeria come 2023.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution.

“And to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.

“We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the party was founded on the basis of equity and justice.

“We also think that equity and justice are important pillars that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria.”

Governor Wike was also at the meeting, his earlier agreement on a joint ticket with Atiku notwithstanding.

However, the party put a mechanism in motion for a Atiku/Wike ticket, and the next move was to dump the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and replace him with another chairman from the South West. Consequently, the former Military Governor of Lagos State and Executive Governor of Osun State, Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was agreed upon.

But events took a different turn, and to Atiku’s shock and surprise, when Wike decided to run his own race, and supported a candidate from North Central, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. The same person, whose removal he is calling for presently. Atiku was not only shocked, but livid with anger. He was to discover from members of his inner caucus that Wike had nursed the ambition long before then. Wike went all out to campaign for a Southern President. He was cock sure no Southern PDP Presidential aspirant could ever match him dollar for dollar and bravery for bravery.

To further sell himself, and his cause, Wike had to quickly rebrand and become more charismatic and youth friendly. On many occasions, he invited the Ovation Media Group Chairman, and former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, and keyed into his blistering media platforms to promote and project his projects. Wike knows how to woo the best, and the relationship went on for months. It is on record that Chief Momodu and the Ovation International magazine Editor, Mr Michael Effiong, and their camera crew, moved practically to Port Harcourt for many months. Ovation International even produced a special Edition of the magazine. Wike was very happy of his monumental projects as displayed in the crispy colours of Ovation International magazine and the social media platforms of Ovation Television.

As a seasoned tactician, though he deliberately left his declaration to the last minutes, he kept his war chest formidably, traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, and won the confidence of many governors, former governors, legislators among a host of others, leaving Atiku in the cold, their gentleman agreement notwithstanding. Atiku’s frustration grew by the day while he plotted his moves. He was not only miffed that Wike thrashed their agreement, but that the governor kept pummeling and ridiculing him at every given opportunity. Everything looked good for Wike to grab the presidential ticket of the PDP. He was actually on his way to winning when those Momodu described as the owners of Nigeria intervened and held him by the jugular. The counter strike was simple: they instructed the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to step down for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Tambuwal, who had already made up his mind not to step down for anyone, found the instruction unpalatable.

He however, reached out to his close confidant, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who goaded him on the path of contesting for the presidential ticket, and not to agree to any instruction because he, Obasanjo, was totally committed to a southern president. It was obvious that with Tambuwal in the race, both him and Atiku would lose and Wike would win. Though Obasanjo was rooting for a southern president, he however, did not hide his absolute disdain for former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His preference was an Igbo candidate, and Peter Obi was his choice. It is worth noting that he has been selling Obi to all his powerful International contacts. But he was ready to ‘manage’ Governor Nyesom Wike, in case Obi’s third force revolution becomes jinxed like others before, and falls flat.

Matters took a dramatic turn later as the instructions to Tambuwal to step down suddenly became a threat. At that stage, Obasanjo decided to play safe, and told Tambuwal to do whatever he considers right. The rest as they say is history. Tambuwal withdrew his aspiration at the very last minute, naming Atiku as his preferred choice. The deal was done, and Wike was totally obliterated from the race. He lost. Wike didn’t know what hit him, but it had a spectacular and spiraling impact. In his usual self, he went ballistic, accusing some of his colleagues of betrayal and chicanery. He had boasted earlier that he would never play second fiddle to anyone. The thunderbolt humbled him.

Wike appeared shell-shocked and inconsolable even as Atiku still left all options open. He weaponised his most loyal supporters, and they unleashed attacks on Tambuwal, Ayu and Atiku, accusing them of unpardonable conspiracy and infidelity. They were even almost threatening to exit the party. But there was one big challenge: Where would they go? Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Wike’s former boss, was waiting for them. Labour Party was too small to contain and accommodate the big gladiators. It was then reality hit them that they have reached a cul de sac, and began to listen to some reconciliatory tones. They therefore, released a list of their tough demands, including the immediate sacking of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and a few others. They wanted assurances of political appointments for members of their group among others.

In all these, Atiku knew that a Wike choice as VP would be cataclysmic to say the least, and he is happy to have shown him the red card, and chosen Okowa as his running mate.

Wike’s next move is still in limbo, and observers are watching to know the next level as events for the 2023 are fast unfolding.