Why Atiku Abubakar Dumped Nyesom Wike
By Eric Elezuo
When two elephants fight, the grass, they say suffers. That seem to be the situation of the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as two leading chieftains of the party, the presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and first running up at the party’s presidential primary and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, struggle for supremacy and relevance.
The two gladiators have fallen apart with each other shortly after the May 28 presidential primary held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The primary election, against Wike’s expectation had gone the way of Atiku for the second time in a row, having also won in 2019 in Port Harcourt.
Wike’s loss amid what many described as daylight robbery was not the last straw that broke the camel’s back, but the naming of Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as Atiku’s running mate as the 2023 political intrigues unfold. Wike had believed that the vice presidential candidate slot will automatically be given to him as compensation both for coming second in the keenly contested election, and for being a pillar of the party ‘all these years’. But that was not to be, thereby flaming the ambers of discord that has silently torn the party apart in the last couple of months.
Okowa’s choice as VP candidate was in spite of the constituted PDP selection committee, which reportedly recommended the Rivers State governor after 13 of 17 members, who attended the meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, voted in favour of Wike. At the meeting, three members voted for others, while the chairman, who can only vote when there is a tie, did not vote. And there began Wike’s silent war against Atiku and the PDP family.
But new facts have emerged following The Boss investigation as to why the presidential candidate of the party dumped Wike and choose Okowa, who he had described as fulfilling the qualities of a president and one that could complement him as a President.
The Boss has unveiled that the prelude to the quagmire that is threatening to consume the party started in August 2021, when Atiku traveled to Port Harcourt, ostensibly to seal a deal with Wike, who by all intent and purpose, is the most vocal member of the party, on a joint ticket. Wike reportedly agreed. His agreement however, betrayed the unanimous agreement of southern governors that power be shifted to the south during their meetings in May and July 2021 in Asaba and Lagos respectively.
At the Lagos meeting held on July 5, 2021, the southern governors, in a communique read by the Forum’s chairman, and Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, unanimously agreed that the next president of the country should come from the southern region in 2023.
In attendance were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Deputy governors who represented their states were Philip Shaibu (Edo), Placid Njoku (Imo), Oko Chukwu (Abia) and Kelechi Igwe (Ebonyi).
Again, in April 2022, governors of southern states elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reiterated their resolve to compel the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria for equity and fairness.
The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the governors, said they had watched with keen interest developments in PDP regarding zoning, but they had no reason to change their earlier stand.
“Our position is that first, we are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains a strong and viable vehicle to ‘rescue’ Nigeria come 2023.
“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution.
“And to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.
“We have not seen any reason to change our position, because the party was founded on the basis of equity and justice.
“We also think that equity and justice are important pillars that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria.”
Governor Wike was also at the meeting, his earlier agreement on a joint ticket with Atiku notwithstanding.
However, the party put a mechanism in motion for a Atiku/Wike ticket, and the next move was to dump the party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and replace him with another chairman from the South West. Consequently, the former Military Governor of Lagos State and Executive Governor of Osun State, Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was agreed upon.
But events took a different turn, and to Atiku’s shock and surprise, when Wike decided to run his own race, and supported a candidate from North Central, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. The same person, whose removal he is calling for presently. Atiku was not only shocked, but livid with anger. He was to discover from members of his inner caucus that Wike had nursed the ambition long before then. Wike went all out to campaign for a Southern President. He was cock sure no Southern PDP Presidential aspirant could ever match him dollar for dollar and bravery for bravery.
To further sell himself, and his cause, Wike had to quickly rebrand and become more charismatic and youth friendly. On many occasions, he invited the Ovation Media Group Chairman, and former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu, and keyed into his blistering media platforms to promote and project his projects. Wike knows how to woo the best, and the relationship went on for months. It is on record that Chief Momodu and the Ovation International magazine Editor, Mr Michael Effiong, and their camera crew, moved practically to Port Harcourt for many months. Ovation International even produced a special Edition of the magazine. Wike was very happy of his monumental projects as displayed in the crispy colours of Ovation International magazine and the social media platforms of Ovation Television.
As a seasoned tactician, though he deliberately left his declaration to the last minutes, he kept his war chest formidably, traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria, and won the confidence of many governors, former governors, legislators among a host of others, leaving Atiku in the cold, their gentleman agreement notwithstanding. Atiku’s frustration grew by the day while he plotted his moves. He was not only miffed that Wike thrashed their agreement, but that the governor kept pummeling and ridiculing him at every given opportunity. Everything looked good for Wike to grab the presidential ticket of the PDP. He was actually on his way to winning when those Momodu described as the owners of Nigeria intervened and held him by the jugular. The counter strike was simple: they instructed the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to step down for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Tambuwal, who had already made up his mind not to step down for anyone, found the instruction unpalatable.
He however, reached out to his close confidant, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who goaded him on the path of contesting for the presidential ticket, and not to agree to any instruction because he, Obasanjo, was totally committed to a southern president. It was obvious that with Tambuwal in the race, both him and Atiku would lose and Wike would win. Though Obasanjo was rooting for a southern president, he however, did not hide his absolute disdain for former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His preference was an Igbo candidate, and Peter Obi was his choice. It is worth noting that he has been selling Obi to all his powerful International contacts. But he was ready to ‘manage’ Governor Nyesom Wike, in case Obi’s third force revolution becomes jinxed like others before, and falls flat.
Matters took a dramatic turn later as the instructions to Tambuwal to step down suddenly became a threat. At that stage, Obasanjo decided to play safe, and told Tambuwal to do whatever he considers right. The rest as they say is history. Tambuwal withdrew his aspiration at the very last minute, naming Atiku as his preferred choice. The deal was done, and Wike was totally obliterated from the race. He lost. Wike didn’t know what hit him, but it had a spectacular and spiraling impact. In his usual self, he went ballistic, accusing some of his colleagues of betrayal and chicanery. He had boasted earlier that he would never play second fiddle to anyone. The thunderbolt humbled him.
Wike appeared shell-shocked and inconsolable even as Atiku still left all options open. He weaponised his most loyal supporters, and they unleashed attacks on Tambuwal, Ayu and Atiku, accusing them of unpardonable conspiracy and infidelity. They were even almost threatening to exit the party. But there was one big challenge: Where would they go? Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Wike’s former boss, was waiting for them. Labour Party was too small to contain and accommodate the big gladiators. It was then reality hit them that they have reached a cul de sac, and began to listen to some reconciliatory tones. They therefore, released a list of their tough demands, including the immediate sacking of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and a few others. They wanted assurances of political appointments for members of their group among others.
In all these, Atiku knew that a Wike choice as VP would be cataclysmic to say the least, and he is happy to have shown him the red card, and chosen Okowa as his running mate.
Wike’s next move is still in limbo, and observers are watching to know the next level as events for the 2023 are fast unfolding.
Economic Crises: Buhari Addresses the Nation (Full Text of Speech)
NATIONAL BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE CHALLENGES OF THE CURRENCY SWAP AND STATE OF THE NATION, ON 16th FEBRUARY, 2023
My Dear Compatriots,
I have found it necessary to address you today, on the state of the nation and to render account on the efforts of our administration to sustain and strengthen our economy, enhance the fight against corruption and sustain our gains in the fight against terrorism and insecurity which has, undoubtedly, been impacted by several internal and external factors.
2.Particularly, I am addressing you, as your democratically elected President, to identify with you and express my sympathy, over the difficulties being experienced as we continue the implementation of new monetary policies, aimed at boosting our economy and tightening of the loopholes associated with money laundering.
3.Let me re-assure Nigerians, that strengthening our economy, enhancing security and blockage of leakages associated with illicit financial flows remain top priority of our administration. And I shall remain committed to my oath of protecting and advancing the interest of Nigerians and the nation, at all times.
4.In the last quarter of 2022, I authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the N200, N500, and N1000 Nigerian banknotes.
5.For a smooth transition, I similarly approved that the redesigned banknotes should circulate concurrently with the old bank notes, till 31 January 2023, before the old notes, cease to be legal tender.
6.In appreciation of the systemic and human difficulties encountered during implementation and in response to the appeal of all citizens, an extension of ten days was authorized till 10th February, 2023 for the completion of the process. All these activities are being carried out within the ambit of the Constitution, the relevant law under the CBN Act 2007 and in line with global best practices.
7.Fellow citizens, while I seek your understanding and patience during this transient phase of implementation, I feel obliged to avail you a few critical points underpinning the policy decision. These include:
a. The need to restore the statutory ability of the CBN to keep a firm control over money in circulation. In 2015 when this administration commenced its first term, Currency-in-Circulation was only N1.4trillion.
b. The proportion of currency outside banks grew from 78%in 2015 to 85% in 2022. As of October 2022, therefore, currency in circulation had risen to N3.23 trillion; out of which only N500 billion was within the Banking System while N2.7 trillion remained permanently outside the system; thereby distorting the financial policy and efficient management of inflation;
c. The huge volume of Bank Notes outside the banking system has proven to be practically unavailable for economic activities and by implication, retard the attainment of potential economic growth;
d. Economic growth projections make it imperative for government to aim at expanding financial inclusion in the country by reducing the number of the unbanked population; and
e. Given the prevailing security situation across the country, which keeps improving, it also becomes compelling for government to deepen its continuing support for security agencies to successfully combat banditry and ransom-taking in Nigeria
8.Notwithstanding the initial setbacks experienced, the evaluation and feedback mechanism set up has revealed that gains have emerged from the policy initiative.
9.I have been reliably informed that since the commencement of this program, about N2.1 trillion out of the banknotes previously held outside the banking system, had been successfully retrieved.
10.This represents about 80% of such funds. In the short to medium and long terms, therefore, it is expected that there would be:
a. A strengthening of our macro economic parameters;
b. Reduction of broad money supply leading to a deceleration of the velocity of money in the economy which should result in less pressures on domestic prices;
c. Lowering of Inflation as a result of the accompanying decline in money supply that will slow the pace of inflation;
d. Collapse of Illegal Economic Activities which would help to stem corruption and acquisition of money through illegal ways;
e. Exchange Rate stability;
f. Availability of Easy Loans and lowering of interest rates; and
g. Greater visibility and transparency of our financial actions translating to efficient enforcement of our anti- money laundering legislations.
11.I am not unaware of the obstacles placed on the path of innocent Nigerians by unscrupulous officials in the banking industry, entrusted with the process of implementation of the new monetary policy. I am deeply pained and sincerely sympathise with you all, over these unintended outcomes.
12.To stem this tide, I have directed the CBN to deploy all legitimate resources and legal means to ensure that our citizens are adequately educated on the policy; enjoy easy access to cash withdrawal through availability of appropriate amount of currency; and ability to make deposits.
13.I have similarly directed that the CBN should intensify collaboration with anti-corruption agencies, so as to ensure that any institution or person(s) found to have impeded or sabotaged the implementation should be made to bear the full weight of the law.
14.During the extended phase of the deadline for currency swap, I listened to invaluable pieces of advice from well meaning citizens and institutions across the nation.
15.I similarly consulted widely with representatives of the State Governors as well as the Council of State. Above all, as an administration that respects the rule of law, I have also noted that the subject matter is before the courts of our land and some pronouncements have been made.
16. To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.
17.In line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points.
18.Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.
19.Let me assure Nigerians that our administration will continue to assess the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened. In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.
20.I wish to once more appeal for your understanding till we overcome this difficult transient phase within the shortest possible time.
21.Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members. I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.
22.This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections.
23.I urge every citizen therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear, because security shall be provided and your vote shall count.
24.I however admonish you to eschew violence and avoid actions capable of disrupting the electoral processes. I wish us all a successful General Elections.
Thank you for listening. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Atiku’ll Split Votes with LP, APC in their Strongholds, Says PDP, Taunts ‘Obidients’ over Structure
A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are now seeing the importance of (political) structure.
Momodu said wherever Obi is number one in the elections, the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar will be number two, adding that Atiku would split votes with counterparts in the LP and the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in their strongholds.
“The Obidients are beginning to see the importance of structure. Structure is not something out of this world, it is a needed requirement. How many governors have you got, which is what Tinubu is banking on that ‘my governors will help me’. How many senators or senatorial candidates does Atiku have? How many people for House Representatives, how many for House of Assembly? They haven’t got much of that.
“You are also going to need agents nationwide, thousands of them. That will form part of structures,” Momodu said on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday.
He said he wondered how the Obi camp would compete with the PDP that had been in existent for a long time and already had structures.
“If you say ‘we don’t pay ‘shi shi’, you can see how people are moving away in droves in some of these smaller parties because the structures are not there. The structures also include the funding of each of those structures.
“We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win,” Momodu added.
PDP to APC, Tinubu: Stop Punishing Nigerians, Release Hoarded New Naira Notes
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) an the Tinubu Campaign Council, to ss a matter of urgency, release all the new naira notes they have hoarded to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.
The main opposition party main made the demand through a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.
The statement dismissed the APC as a party of ‘very cruel, insensitive and self-centered politicians who relish in inflicting pain, anguish and life-discounting situations on our citizens in the last seven and half years of the APC administration’.
Read the full statement:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands that the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC State governors immediately release billions of new Naira notes in their custody and halt the anguish being experienced by Nigerians.
The PDP describes as wicked and unpardonable that the same band of deceptive, sneaky and hypocritical APC leaders who are deeply involved in intercepting and hoarding of new Naira notes are going about trying to hoodwink Nigerians by posturing as though they are concerned about their plight.
It is instructive to state that the controversial Naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes.
The APC leaders having realized that they cannot win in the 2023 general elections, sabotaged the system and diverted the new Naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the elections and truncate our democracy.
Our Party has been informed by some well-meaning APC members on how six APC State governors led by a particular infamous Governor of a prominent State in the North West region are coordinating the hoarding of new Naira notes for the vote buying scheme of the APC ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.
The PDP has also been made aware of how APC governors are allegedly warehousing the new Naira notes in facilities owned by APC interests in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Imo and other parts of the country for the purpose of vote buying for Senator Tinubu in the Presidential election.
Nigerians can recall that the APC was recently busted in the process of swapping the sum of N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes for new ones in Kano State for vote buying, in a deal wherein a substantial part of the old notes was allegedly conveyed to Lagos State for secret swapping with new notes.
It is therefore callous for APC leaders to continue to watch Nigerians spend nights at ATM stands, fight one another in bank halls and ATM centers for cash with millions stranded without money to take care of their daily needs.
The PDP calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders directly responsible for the pain, economic hardship, social dislocation and psychological distress they are going through on account of APC induced cash scarcity in the country.
The APC has again demonstrated that it is party of very cruel, insensitive and self-centered politicians who relish in inflicting pain, anguish and life-discounting situations on our citizens in the last seven and half years of the APC administration.
Our Party therefore urges Nigerians not to allow the deception, lies and shenanigans of the APC to detract from their collective resolve to end the era of misery in our country by voting Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria so that he can commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation from the abysmal misrule of the vicious APC.
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 2: The Final Revelation in the Abrahamic Trilogy
President Buhari Cannot Overrule the Supreme Court
Earthquake: Runsewe Condoles with Turkey, Syria
Naira Scarcity Protests: Gov Obaseki Orders Arrest of Oshiomhole
Give Me Mandate, and See Your Agriculture, Other Businesses Revived, Atiku Tells Jigawa Supporters
Broadcast: Olu-Adegboruwa Accuses Buhari of Contempt of Court
Finland Moves to Checkmate Simon Ekpa’s Activities
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
