Anxiety As DSS Arrests Suspected Boko Haram Leader in Ogun
Anxiety enveloped some parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Sunday, following the reported arrest of a suspected Boko Haram leader.
A private radio in Abeokuta broke the news on Sunday afternoon which created panic among the residents of the state.
The suspect was reportedly arrested on Saturday night by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service.
An audio of the newscast went viral across social media platforms in the state on Sunday.
The development is being fueled by the alleged plans to attack some states in the South-West by suspected terrorists.
However, a reliable source told The Punch that the suspected Boko Haram leader was arrested a few days ago in the Ijaye area of Abeokuta.
The source said the suspect initially put up a resistance before bowing to the superior power of the DSS operatives.
According to the insider, the operation was carried out on Saturday night.
According to the report on the radio, the suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up a security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.
The security source said, “He (the suspect) moved to Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.
“And following an intelligence gathering, the gun-wielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.
“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives.
“There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game.”
The Punch gathered that the suspect is still in DSS custody.
However, the paper reported that the DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, did not respond to the text message sent to his mobile line while Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of any arrest.
Police Arrest Killers of Ex-CBN Staff, Wife, Son
The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of all the suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The suspects murdered Oreoluwa, who was thrown into a river alongside a yet-to-be-identified adopted son, after killing the couple and setting their corpses ablaze.
However, the adopted son reportedly escaped from the river and was later arrested by policemen in the state.
During interrogation, he indicted one Lekan Adekanbi as having been involved in the killing of the couple and their son.
However, shortly after he was arrested, Adekanbi reportedly escaped from police custody but was rearrested.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while giving the situation report on the case on Thursday, said all the suspects in connection with the killings had been arrested.
Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a post using his verified Twitter handle, said three persons involved in the killings, including the prime suspect, who had earlier escaped from police custody, had been arrested.
The post read, “All the suspects involved in the killing of Fatinoye couple and their son on new year’s eve in Abeokuta, have been arrested.”
Oyeyemi, in a follow-up reaction on the incident to The Punch, said the suspects may be paraded soon.
Recall that the assailants, after killing the couple, set their corpses ablaze at their residence in the Government Reservation Area in Ibarapa, Abeokuta.
The Punch
Sanwo-Olu, Jandor Commiserate with Funke Akindele over Mum’s Death
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.
The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.
”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.
“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.
“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.
He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.
The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.
He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.
Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is a PDP state expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president, adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations
The event had in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Governors, senators among others.
