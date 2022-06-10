Featured
Mob Burns 30 Motorcycle, Beats Rider for Killing Pedestrian in Lagos
There was tension on Thursday when an angry mob burnt over 30 motorcycles on Jakande Estate, Isheri Road, Lagos State, after an okada rider crushed a man to death.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the yet-to-be-identified okada rider was plying one way when he rammed into the victim, who was standing by the roadside at First Junction Bus-Stop.
The victim was said to have died due to the impact of the collision.
Our correspondents learnt that youths angered by the incident protested against the victim’s death.
During the protest, the mob pounced on the okada rider and was on the verge of lynching him when some policemen rescued him.
The protesters were said to have also seized motorcycles from other riders who plied the scene of the accident during the demonstration.
While some riders attempted retrieving their motorcycles, others, out of fear of being attacked by the mob, abandoned theirs and fled.
The police were said to have rushed the injured okada rider to a nearby hospital for treatment when the mob set the abandoned motorcycles ablaze.
A resident, Moses Okebiorun, said residents on the estate had been thrown into panic over fear that owners of the burnt motorcycles could plan a reprisal.
He said, “Over the years, Aboki people (Northerners) have been using okadas on the highway, which is a dualised lane. They have been lawless and don’t respect traffic rules.
“They always ply one way. Today, one okada man, an Aboki, was plying one way as usual, when he knocked down a pedestrian, who wanted to cross the road.
“The man died immediately. When he died, youths got angry and started seizing okadas from Abokis and burning them in retaliation. Over 30 okadas were burnt.”
The President, Landlord Resident Association, Jakande Estate, Oke Afa, Fatai Oloko, said the police and the Vice Chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, were making efforts to avert a reprisal and restore normalcy in the area.
“We are currently on ground to see that no aggrieved party creates any trouble in the area. We want to forestall further violence as a result of the incident,” Oloko said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while condemning the mob action, said normalcy had been restored in the area.
Hundeyin said, “This morning, a motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian fell and died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider.
“The police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from lynching. The police immediately took the rider to a hospital for treatment and took away the pedestrian. Before the police arrived back at the scene, an angry mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders.
“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”
The Punch
Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Advocates Unity, Continuous Peace
… as 7 Guber Candidates Vow to Work with Governor-Elect
Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno has advocated for greater bonding amongst the citizens and continuous peace across the state, especially as it sets to transit to a new administration
Speaking at a meeting with 2023 gubernatorial candidates of seven different political parties and some state party chairmen, he noted with dismay that the state has been polarised along party, ethnic, religious and other lines which has hampered progress.
He noted that elections were over and the healing process must commence immediately, adding, “Akwa Ibom remains our common patrimony.”
The Governor – elect who reaffirmed that he has extended an olive branch to all his opponents said he was ready to lead the unity charge.
Pastor Eno who enjoyed overwhelming support at the last election, noted that political parties are just platforms for election of leaders, adding that only one winner can emerge through the process.
He noted that by the grace of God and support of the people, he has been elected, adding that as a man under such grace, he will always pursue peace for the good of al
Pastor Eno who has asserted that he is gifted in the ministry of reconciliation, appreciated candidates of the seven political parties who have accepted to share their ideas with him and work towards achieving a better Akwa Ibom State.
He urged them to reach out to other candidates who were yet to accept the reality to sheath their swords and join hands with him to build a greater Akwa Ibom.
He assured them that none of them would be left behind by his administration
According to him, “This is the way to go for us all,I see this gesture as the beginning of the healing process and I thank you for your felicitation, like I said shortly after my declaration, we will run an inclusive government. It is important that after this kind of election, we begin to work out ways to deliver service to our people. It will not be a winner takes all affair because no one will be left behind.”
Pastor Eno likened the governorship candidates’ forum as a class which must have a captain, adding that by God’s grace, he has been elected to be the captain who is prepared to serve for the overall good of other members of the class.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council , IPAC, Hon. Ubong Emmanuel expressed delight over the meeting, which he said was the beginning of greater days for the state.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Ita Ekpo said they were moved by the peaceful disposition of Pastor Umo Eno, stressing that anyone who genuinely aspires to serve the state cannot resist such hand of fellowship.
He noted that elections were over and the continuous peace, development, and unity of the state must not be sacrificed on the altar of individual ambition.
Barr. Ita said they were prepared to share their ideas and to support the governor-elect in any way possible to further on the development trajectory of the state.
It would be recalled that the group under IPAC had earlier congratulated Pastor Umo Eno on his success at the polls describing his victory as the will of God.
The message which was addressed to the governor-elect read in part, “Dear Governor-Elect, your resounding victory at the polls, is a further affirmation of the divine will of God at ensuring that not only the best candidate was elected and given the mandate by the people, but one who best understands where we are coming from as a people, where we are presently and who knows the best route towards attaining and achieving our target destination.”
The opposition parties expressed optimism that Pastor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda would serve as a vehicle to promote both economic growth and social cohesion throughout his term as governor of the state.
Aside from Ita, governorship candidates of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance, (AA), Boot Party( BP), Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP), Mr. Nsikak Hogan, Mrs Emem Udoh, Mr. Eyo Ekong, Abasiekeme Ekanem, Akan Epenyong, Sunday Ekanem respectively, as well as the leadership of IPAC in the state, were in attendance at the lively gathering.
Featured
Court Restrains Ayu from Parading Self as PDP Chair
A High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, has issued an interim injunction restraining Dr Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order on Monday in the suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants.
The case was adjourned until April 17 for further hearing.
The application was supported by a 15 paragraph affidavit to which it was annexed three exhibits as exhibits A1, A2 and B which were the applicant’s membership card, of the second defendant, receipts for payment of dues and a vote of no confidence passed in the 1st defendant by the Igyorov Council Ward of the 2nd defendant in Gboko Local Government, Benue State.
The court statement said, “Upon hearing Mr. M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel ably move the application and upon a dispassionate consideration of the facts placed before me in the pool of the affidavit evidence, and again, upon the consideration of the issues distilled in the written address by M. T. Assoh of Learned Counsel, it is my candid view that this is a proper case to grant the interim injunction as craved.
“Consequently, this application is hereby granted in terms of the reliefs captured in the motion papers as herein before reproduced. It is so ordered.”
The PUNCH reports that Ayu’s suspension was announced by the ward executives of the party at Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday by the ward secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, over alleged anti-party activities.
However, the embattled chairman stated that the PDP constitution expressly prohibited any organ of the party or executive committee at ward, state or national level to take any disciplinary measure against any member of the National Executive Committee.
The restrained chairman further noted that the purported announcement of his suspension was only mischief, drama and propaganda, adding that it was an exercise in futility that was derivable from gross “ignorance and desperation.”
Featured
PDP Suspends National Chairman, Ayu at Ward Level
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced the suspension of its National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, for alleged anti party activities.
Ayu was suspended by the PDP Ward Executives of his Igyorov Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.
The PDP Ward Secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, on behalf of Kashi Philip, who is the Ward chairman, told journalists in Makurdi, that the national chairman’s suspension followed his alleged anti party activities.
The secretary in a statement signed by 12 out of the 17 member Ward Executives, noted that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.
The secretary, who was flanked at the press conference by the ward chairman and other members of executive, read from the statement which announced Ayu’s suspension.
“We observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.
“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 (9) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 (As Amended).
“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023.
“It was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.
“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.”
Recall that the PDP at the state level during the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom, whom the national chairman’s led executive at the apex level referred to its disciplinary committee.
The PDP in Benue State passed a vote of confidence on Ortom for what they described as his steadfast loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to the party.
State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement signed on behalf of the party’s state working committee in Makurdi at the weekend called on its national body to rescind decision referring the governor to its disciplinary body.
“We have noted with grave concern the action taken yesterday by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in referring Governor Samuel Ortom to its Disciplinary Committee to answer to charges of anti party activities preferred against him.
“Benue PDP finds it difficult to understand the rationale by which anti party activities are determined at the National Secretariat by the NWC such as sees one out of the G-5 Governors singled out for punitive action on ground of that offence, and what the procedure is for meting out punitive measures against such anti party activities where some persons including Professor Dennis Ityavyar having been suspended without facing any disciplinary Committee.
“The party feels strongly that in fulfilling its duty as a state chapter it must remind the NWC of the implications of its current action against Governor Ortom and others.
“It is, therefore, a motion of the Benue PDP SWC that a Vote-of-Confidence be passed on Governor Samuel Ortom for his steadfast loyalty and selfless, sacrificial leadership to our great party, PDP.
“We equally call on the NWC to explore exhaustively options towards fostering reconciliation, unity, re-branding and repositioning of the party to recover its lost glory,” the statement reads partly.
The party further argued that the action runs in contempt of a subsisting court injunction restraining PDP at all levels from taking any punitive action against the Benue State Governor pending the determination of a substantive suit which is lying before a court of competent jurisdiction on the matter.
Daily Trust
