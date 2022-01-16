Makinde to Tinubu: Nigeria Needs Only the Best

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The Soun died on December 12, 2021, the Olubadan died on January 2 while Alao-Akala, who was an APC chieftain, died on January 12.

While speaking at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Tinubu said the three prominent indigenes of the state would be greatly missed.

He said the reign of the two prominent traditional rulers was peaceful, adding that the duo contributed to the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

The former governor also lauded Makinde for “demonstrating good character” as far as governance is concerned in the state.

He said, “I want to thank you, the governor. It was only last night that I thought of my coming here and we are here today. Having lost a former governor of this state, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Soun of Ogbomoso, it is just for us to go back to the sense of value of people and their lives.

“With this situation, we share in your loss. You, as the governor in the saddle of power, take responsibility for the situation here. I want to say that we thank God Ibadan has been peaceful and not a den of violence but peaceful.

“Every other thing that has happened has taught us in the book of religion that we are just passing through and we will leave one day. But no matter how long, it is difficult to absorb the loss easily.

“Thank you for being accommodating. We gave you a short notice and you responded.

“That is a demonstration of good character, which is rare. People get, sometimes, intoxicated with power and the arrogance of office can be overwhelming, but not with you. Thank you for receiving us so quickly.”

Makinde in turn hailed Tinubu who he said stood for politics without bitterness.

He said, “I want to welcome you to Oyo State. We are really grateful for this visit. This is the year political parties will elect their candidates towards the election that is coming next year. So, what this has demonstrated to us is, you stood for politics without bitterness.

“During this political season, you may have to question yourself on why you need to come to the Government House because people might have another interpretation to it. But you sent a message across to me and I was delighted to host you in Ibadan.

“We lost two traditional rulers almost in quick succession.