Economy
CBN Announces N1.68trn Drop in Capital Importation
Foreign investors appear to have boycotted the Nigerian market as capital importation has dropped by $4.08bn (N1.68trn) in one year, latest statistics have shown
Between January and September 2020, total capital importation amounted to $8.55bn, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed.
However, according to the latest capital importation report by the NBS, during the same period in 2021, foreign capital inflows into the country fell by $4.08bn (N1.68tn) to $4.47bn.
A breakdown of the 2020 figures shows that in the first quarter of 2020, capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5.85bn, representing an increase of 53.97 per cent compared to Q4 2019.
During this period, Foreign Portfolio Investment contributed the largest amount to capital inflows, accounting for $4.31bn or 73.61 per cent of the total capital importation, followed by ‘other investments’, which accounted for $1.33bn or 22.73 per cent; then the Foreign Direct Investment which accounted for 3.66 per cent or $214.25m.
In terms of sectors, the banking industry led the chart by contributing $2.99bn to the total capital importation in Q1 2020.
In the second quarter of 2020, the aggregate capital inflow fell by 77.8 per cent to $1.29bn when compared to the preceding quarter.
“The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through ‘other investments’, which accounted for 58.77 per cent ($761.03m) of the total capital imported, followed by FPI which accounted for 29.76 per cent ($385.32m); and then the FDI which accounted for 11.47 per cent ($148.59m) of the total capital imported in Q2 2020,” the NBS said.
By sector, capital importation by shares dominated in the second quarter of 2020 reaching $464.57m of the total capital importation.
Capital importation, however, rose to $1.56bn in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 12.86 per cent compared to Q2 2020.
The rise in capital inflows in Q3 was driven mainly by other kinds of investments besides the FDI and the FPI, the NBS said.
According to the bureau, ‘other investments’ accounted for 43.75 per cent ($639.44m) of the total capital importation, while the FDI and the FPI contributed $414.79m and $407.25m, respectively.
Further analysis showed that in Q1 2021, the total value of capital importation was $1.90bn which represented a decline of $3.95bn when compared to the same quarter in 2020.
Capital importation, however, declined to $875.62m in Q2 201, representing a decrease of $415m compared to the $1.29bn recorded in Q2 2020.
The NBS said that, “The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 62.97 per cent ($551.37m) of total capital importation, followed by other investments, which accounted for 28.13 per cent ($246.27m) of total capital imported and the FDI, which accounted for 8.90 per cent ($77.97m) of total capital imported in Q2 2021.”
It added that by sector capital importation by banking dominated in Q2 2021 at $296.51m.
In Q3 2021, capital inflows rose by over 97 per cent to $1.73bn in Q3 2021 (quarter-on-quarter), and by 18.47 per cent (year-on-year).
Portfolio investment, which accounted for $1,217bn was the major driver of capital inflow in Q3, followed by other investments which accounted for $406.35m while the FDI amounted to $107.81m.
Responding to the development, the Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management, Johnson Chukwu, said that the likely cause of the decline was a decrease in the FPI, which is the major driver of capital importation.
He noted that portfolio investors might be discouraged to invest in the Nigerian market due to forex illiquidity.
He said, “The decline in capital importation has been consistent for the past three years if you look at the data.
“In terms of portfolio investment, which is the major component, I think the issue is that foreign portfolio investors have likely stayed away from the Nigerian market because of foreign exchange illiquidity, as some of the funds that are trapped are yet to be accessed.”
He expressed hope that the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria to meet FX demands and clear arrears would incentivize portfolio investors to return to the Nigerian market.
The Punch
Economy
Fuel Scarcity: FG Raises 14-Man Panel for Solution
The Federal Government is meeting with operators in the midstream and downstream oil sector as part of measures towards developing strategic stock for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in key locations across the country.
It said the national strategic stocks would help in addressing the recurring fuel scarcity in Nigeria, as it also announced the constitution of a 14-man committee to find a lasting solution to the disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.
The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, had approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution Management, which he would personally chair.
The ministry said the move was to find lasting solution to the disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.
It said the committee had the Minister of State for Petroleum Resource, Chief Timipre Sylva, as Alternate Chairman, as the team would ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products.
“Other terms of reference are to ensure national strategic stock management, visibility on the NNPC Limited refineries rehabilitation programme and ensure end-to-end tracking of petroleum products, especial PMS, to ascertain daily national consumption and eliminate smuggling,” the FMPR stated in a statement.
To ensure sanity in the supply and distribution across the value chain, Sylva directed the NMDPRA to ensure strict compliance with the government approved ex-depot and retail prices for PMS.
The ministry stated that other members of the committee include the Minister of Finance; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources; National Economic Adviser to the President; and Director-General, Department of State Services.
Others include the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service; Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; and Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.
The Chief Executive, NMDPRA; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited; Special Advisor (Special Duties) to the HMSPR; were also listed as members of the committee, while the Technical Advisor (Midstream) to the HMSPR would serve as secretary.
The Punch
Economy
CBN Raises Interest Rate to 17.5%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted to increase the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 17.5 per cent.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while reading the communiqué of the first MPC meeting of the year on Tuesday.
This is the fifth time the CBN would increase the interest rate despite advice from manufacturers and some key stakeholders.
The CBN said previous increases were beginning to yield results with the slight drop in the inflation rate recorded in December 2022.
However, the CBN stressed that there was a need to keep tightening its fiscal policy.
The CBN keeps the asymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis points around the MPR.
The CBN also retained the CRR at 32.5 per cent while the liquidity ratio was kept at 30 per cent.
The apex bank had increased the MPR from 11.5 per cent earlier last year to 16.5 per cent across four consecutive rate hikes in 2022.
Economy
Old Naira Notes: No going Back on January 31 Deadline, CBN Insists
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that it will not extend the January 31 deadline for N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to cease being legal tender despite pressure from Nigerians on the need for an extension of the deadline.
The apex bank also warned commercial banks in the country to desist from dispensing the old naira currency through their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or face sanction from the bank.
Addressing traders at the Katsina Central Market Thursday on the need to change their old currency, the CBN Director of Currency Operations, Ahmed Bello Umar, said there is no plan to extend the deadline.
The old notes are expected to be out of circulation by January 31 yet there is scarcity of the new notes as banks keep dispensing old notes to their customers across the country.
But Umar explained that the apex bank has enough new naira currency which have since been distributed across commercial banks for onward disbursement to their respective customers through ATMs.
He added that the management of the CBN has directed that from Friday last week, “all ATMs must carry only new notes. If the banks don’t have the new notes they should not load the old notes”.
He said: “The January 31 deadline is fast approaching and the CBN has no plan to extend the deadline. So, all those who have the old notes should please take them to their banks so that they will be exchanged or credited to their accounts.
“We are going round towns and cities in Nigeria to ensure that all the ATMs are loaded with new notes. And there is relaxation on the policy, they can dispense any of the notes either N1,000, N500 or N200 notes.
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Winners Get Glo Festival of Joy Promo Prizes in Onitsha
We’re Not ‘Officially Aware’ of Anyone Working Against Tinubu’s Victory – FG
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
2023 Elections: INEC Deploys 707,384 Presiding Officers
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)