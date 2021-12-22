Connect with us

Just In: Senate Passes 2022 Appropriation Bill

1 year ago

The Senate has passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday.

This comes after the House of Reps had passed the same bill on Tuesday.

The bill passed is higher than the 2022 budget proposal of N16.391 trillion proposed by the Presidency in October.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria

16 hours ago

January 13, 2023

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.

Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.

Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.

Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.

The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel,  among others.

The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US

3 days ago

January 11, 2023

All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen

According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.

Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue

The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.

With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.

The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.

2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant

3 days ago

January 11, 2023

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.

Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.

The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP

