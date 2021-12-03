Opinion
December 3rd is Made for Henry ‘the Great’ Ukazu
By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman
…when a man purges his path, honours will have a safe passage to continually locate him” – Eric Elezuo
To those who are yet to meet Henry Ukazu, today is like every other day. But to those whose path have crossed with Henry Ukazu’s, today is that special day a unique being was born; a man of unquenchable thirst for knowledge and intellectual exploration, who lives to paint his picture in the frame that suits it, and stands tall, regardless of what life has thrown at him.
That becomes the reason Aare Dele Momodu, popularly known as “Bob Dee” in the social circles always refer to Henry Ukazu as “Henry the Great.” Truly, that title from a great icon and enigma of journalistic bravura simply justified what Ukazu has lived to exemplified. Henry Ukazu, who people may know about through a simple Google search, is a man who has lived to make a difference far and wide, proven the notion that one’s life value revolves around his name.
To show you what makes Henry Ukazu different, let me take you through the trajectory of unraveling the beauty attached to his name…
Humane: Henry Ukazu is a compassionate human being with high sense of empathy. He is an individual who shows concerns for the pain or discomfort of another. He is one of those people you could ever meet and your life would never be the same, because either by his humour or humility, you will be inspired and motivated. Making other people feel valuable is a choice Henry Ukazu has made to be one of the tenets of his life. Rau Gopal Das says, “Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. Being a gentle man is a matter of choice…”
Engaging: Henry Ukazu is one of those individuals you could ever interact with and you would be transformed. Name the topic; politics, arts, humanities, science, etc., he had ingrained himself with at least basic knowledge to make himself fit into any discussion you raised when interacting with him. He has been living like a light illuminating other people’s lives with its brightness. The words of Socrates that “True knowledge must be elicited from within, and is to be sought for in ideas, not in particulars of sense.” have shaped Henry Ukazu’s belief that every man is a pool of ideas, if given the chance to know his true self.
Networking: Henry Ukazu is a name that rings the bell in the ears of both the nook and cranny. He has done his assignments astutely when it comes to relating with people and sustaining the relationship. He has the skills of building friendship with people and carve a purpose for it, even when you least expect something to be birthed from the friendship. When someone says, “It’s not the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years,” it sounds like the words are made for Henry Ukazu. In Henry’s life alone, you will find the traces of many lives.
Respectful: Since the time I have known Henry Ukazu, I don’t think there is anyone who can say Henry Ukazu disrespect them. Even if he does, he did such to fulfill the Golden Rule that do unto others as you want them do unto you. Henry Ukazu accords everyone with respect to show to them that their dignity is paramount to him. When Bonnie Koehn noted that “Healthy people have no need to belittle others. They feel that everyone is equal and there is room in the world for everyone to be great,” you will think he was directly refering to Henry Ukazu.
Youthful: Henry Ukazu is an exuberant individual who gets both his heart and soul illuminated and refined by committing himself to learning new things every day. Sometimes when he calls me to discuss some things, he leaves me wondering how thirsty he is to learn and unravel more secrets, principles of life. He lives to demonstrate someone’s words that “You are never too old to learn and you are never too young to teach. Always have the thirst for knowledge.”
Understandable: Henry Ukazu has the ability to comprehend issues, even by sharing a glimpse of the matter to him. As a noble man that preaches the limitless benefits of self-discovery and self-development, Henry Ukazu possesses the charisma and characters to handle issues and manages conflicts. His understandability has endeared him to many elders, dignitaries and distinguished individuals in Nigeria, Africa and the whole world.
Kind: Henry Ukazu is a jewel to those who possess the qualities he looks for in people and share the same values with him. He may not be there for everyone who has reached out to him – that’s normal. But if you possessed what he appreciates, you can never missed out the showers of the rains of his generosity. Dele Momodu affirmed, “Who says there are no good people in this world? I know there are, because I know them.” Henry Ukazu is one of those good people Bob Dee refers to.
Astute: Henry Ukazu has come a long way to carve a niche for himself, no doubt about that. That affirms it that he is a master of his craft. Unless you are calling him to do what doesn’t align with his values. But if his chemistry matches with a quest, Henry Ukazu goes beyond normal to come out in flying colours. When Amy Blaschka says, “Wisdom is the ability to think and act using knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense, and insight,” Henry Ukazu is one of those he describes.
Zestful: Studying the personal trajectory of Henry Ukazu would reveal to you that great men attain greatness by weathering the storms of their lives to distinguished themselves from ordinary men. Despite the disappointments, vicissitudes of life he had experienced, his energy towards life was neither drained nor sapped. Henry Ukazu is a warrior who has fought the battles of life by setting his sights on the greater rewards.
Unique: Henry Ukazu has lived to the title of a coach, leader, brother, friend, uncle or any titles that defines a noble soul which you think it befits his rare persona. His courage to be true to himself has earned him honour and respect that only true genius can attract. Tatalo Alamu says, “True genius is often such a formidably disruptive phenomenon that it must wear the mask of ordinariness.”
As a protégé, junior brother and grooming associate of Henry Ukazu, whose life has been touched and impacted in various aspects through Henry’s words, teachings, advice, kindness and support, I celebrate him today by compiling a list of his quotes, available here https://bit.ly/HEVs-FD-Here. May the days ahead of him be the best and glorious days of him.
SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Author. He can be reached via +2348132226994. His new book titled: “The Path to Greatness,” foreword by Henry Ukazu, President and Founder of GLOEMI Inc., The Bronx, New York City, USA, is now available on https://bit.ly/Amzn-HS-TP2G
The Oracle: Ethnic Nationalities and Emerging Challenges in Nigeria (Pt. 3)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Ethnic conflict is an issue that, particularly during the last few decades or so, has crept to the forefront of international political debate. Issues that raise the most dust are those regarded essential for the existence and the validity of the state. The result revealed that the six geo-political zones of Nigeria namely; North West, North East, North Central, South West, South-South and South East zones have all witnessed all kinds of ethnic conflicts resulted from the same set of causes. Flowing from all of these, in a bid to address these ethnic nationalities challenges, the CIVIL SOCIETY LEGISLATIVE AND ADVOCACY CENTRE (CISLAC) in collaboration with FRIEDRICH-EBERT-STIFTUNG (FES) NIGERIA with support from the European Union recently held a stakeholder’s consultative forum on Peace and Security Challenges in Nigeria themed “Ethnicity, Ethnic Crises and National Security: Casual Analysis and Management Strategies”.
ETHNIC CONFLICTS AND NIGERIA (continues)
According to Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the Executive Director of CIVIL SOCIETY LEGISLATIVE AND ADVOCACY CENTRE (CISLAC), he stated at the forum that there was need for a new constitution that defined rights and privileges of citizenship in terms of residency rather than nativism, ancestry and religious background, adding that the new constitution must devolve power over resource distribution and development from an all-powerful central government to local constituencies to enthrone economic justice and equity.
He stated also that;
“This periodic event brings together key players within the security space to look critically and think of ways to resolve the ongoing fiasco on ethnicity and its implication on national security, which currently undermines human security in Nigeria and has largely become a threat to socio-economic and political culture of our co-existence. Nigeria with over 400 ethnic groups, over 1000 dialects, practicing several religions, with different cultures and histories came under the British imperialist in the 19th century. With the 1st of January, 1914 amalgamation of Southern and Northern Protectorate the foundation of a nation now called Nigeria was laid. Nigeria is now populated by over 200 million people and has adopted the federal system of government with 36 States and a Federal Capital Territory. Mismanagement of national resources and misrule by multi ethnic and multi-religious coalitions of successive rulers since independence have impoverished and denied opportunities to the majority of Nigerians. As a result, religious rhetoric blaming of members of other religious communities and proposals for religious reform as a solution to society’s ills have found purchase among the masses. This genuine, if misplaced, quest for a religious utopia has given some opportunistic political gladiators an excuse to curry legitimacy through politicized appeals to piety and religious fervor. Official graft needs to be tackled headlong, a new constitution that defines rights and privileges of citizenship in terms of residency rather than nativism, ancestry and religious background also needs to be crafted. This new constitution needs to devolve power over resource distribution and development from an all-powerful central government to local constituencies.
This will ensure economic justice and equity. It will also make central political power less attractive, less corrupt, and the contests over national political offices less contentious. The use of religious and ethnic appeals as tools of political mobilization will become less attractive and it will find a diminished reception in a climate of justice, equitable resource distribution, and equal opportunities for all”.
Worthy to note here is that, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) with the support from European Union (EU) has worked collectively to institutionalize a participatory system that is vibrant, robust and effective.
Another approach to curb these ethnic nationalities and its emerging challenges is the Kinetic and Non-kinetic Approach
According to the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), when he highlighted some of the issues causing further division among the people include, absence of social justice, feelings of marginalization and lack of equality.
He also advocated the use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in addressing the issues, noting that force alone would not yield positive result, just as he called for dialogue, noting that the implications of separatist
agitations and other forms of insecurity on Nigeria were enormous.
Again, the Minister noted that, there is no doubt the country is confronted with multiple security challenges that are affecting socio-economic wellbeing and threatening the survival of the nation state. He listed the implications to include under development, social tension, displacement of citizens, destruction of private and public property, disruption of means of livelihood and educational system.
He said and I quote,
“There is no doubt that Nigeria is confronted with multiple security challenges, notably the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east and militancy in the Niger Delta, increasing violence between herders and farmers, banditry and kidnapping especially in the North-west and Central regions as well as separatist agitations for Biafra and now Oduduwa Republics in the South Eastern and Western parts of the country respectively.
The implications of these separatist agitations and other forms of insecurity on Nigeria are enormous. These include socio-economic implications such as under development, social tension, displacement of citizens, destruction of private and public property, disruption of means of livelihood and educational system. Others are fanning the embers of disunity, overstretching of security agencies and loss of lives. Therefore, the combination of the above implications is continuous cycle of insecurity that has led to heighten tension and violence that is capable of affecting the survival and corporate existence of the country. The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies who are constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as maintaining law and order have continued to confront these challenges through both kinetic and non-kinetic instruments’’.
Specifically, the Constitution, clearly charged the Armed Forces with the primary role of defending Nigeria from external aggression and maintaining its territorial integrity as well as securing is borders from violation on land, sea and air. The Constitution passes the Armed Forces the secondary role of suppressing insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to restore law and order when called upon to do so by the President. This secondary role provides the basis operations in the country.
However, it is worth noting that the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies using the kinetic means as suggested by the Honorable Minister alone, may not bring the peace and security we all desire in the country. Kinetic and non-kinetic measures must be applied to complement each other.
Comparatively, the non- kinetic measures could take the form of addressing all the major causes of insecurity and discontent through genuine dialogue, economic empowerment, good governance, provision of employment and social infrastructure. Other non-kinetic means include fighting corruption, extreme poverty, hunger and maladministration, provision of equal opportunities to all citizens as well as addressing perceived to the current multi-dimensional security challenges facing our nation.
Quite frankly, some of these security challenges are posing serious threats to the corporate existence of our country and some of these suggestions will assist appropriate authority to address all forms of insecurity implementable solutions that would engender effective policies towards addressing the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria today.
Amongst all that have been stated concerning this ethnic nationalities and emerging challenges thereof, it is however important to get the lawmakers view on it thus;
“It is promoted by the political elites, embraced by the young and the old, passed from generation to generation, and even has base in the constitution. This explains the assumption that conflicts in Nigeria is motivated by ethnic competition Nigerians must ask, how did we get here, what and who are responsible? Why are other countries (India, Indonesia, Brazil, United States, Switzerland, Belgium, China, etc.) which are as diverse as Nigeria not half as obsessed with their diversity? The ethnic diversity of Nigeria has more or less been a threat rather than a source of national pride and development as countries above have experienced. Why?
Ethnic tensions are boiling over. At the center of it all are herdsmen who for as long as anyone can remember have roamed the country grazing their cattle. Even as a little boy, growing up in my community in Adamawa, I recall coming across the harmless looking herders who usually only had a stick slung languidly across their shoulders. These days, a new generation ply their trade caressing AK47 rifles to ward off threats. Over the years the damage done to farmlands as they traversed the land became a flashpoint. Now, they are regularly accused of being involved in the booming kidnapping business. It’s hard to dismiss this accusation because of testimonies of countless victims on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and other parts of the country as to the ethnicity of their captors. Unfortunately, despite public outcry in many states, official response has never adequately addressed the problem. This is not the best time to succumb to sentiments. Refusing to address the issues at stake in an honest and unbiased way is the worse form of injustice. For instance, to suggest that what is happening is just a blind attack or ethnic profiling on any ethnic group is unhelpful.
Finally, the constant reference to tribal animosities and differences affects the youth’s psyche and has created a pattern or legacy of hate and suspicion which the successive generation carries like a mantle. Ethnic and religious intolerance has exposed the nation to bizarre conflict experiences with loss of lives and properties, creating uncertainties in the polity. Boko Haram insurgent group is a classic example of the outcome of a long stretch of ethnic distrust and rivalry. Nigeria must not go the way of Sudan, Central Africa Republic, Mali, Somalia, etc. Nigeria has a testimony of resilience and the fact that, even though there are so many distrusts and suspicion, the people still believe in the indivisibility of the country.”
RE-ASSESSING THE ETHNIC DISCOURSE AND SUGGESTIONS ON HOW TO MANAGE THE EMERGING CHALLENGES OF ETHNIC NATIONALITIES IN A BID TO MANAGE NIGERIA
Start with yourself, it always works. Take parts in meeting and parades promoting Nigerian, but not tribal unity. Meet friends from other cultures, marry a girl from the other tribe and develop the idea of the difference between tribes as a positive idea. Tell your thoughts at the family reunion dinner and share them with a friend. Do your best to introduce peace and equality into your Nigerian culture. So, there is the problem of ethnic hatred. But today many people claim that this is not the hatred between people, but the hatred among politicians. That is why we proposed the best ways to solve ethnic problems on the level of the political reformation. As you see, every person can contribute to solving this problem. Fortunately, Nigeria is a democratic country at least formally but ruled by its people, and if people do not want hatred, no other factors can influence it.
You personally can contribute to cultural integration. Become a volunteer, travel around Nigeria and promote your culture, tell its stories and present its history and unusual believes. You can also contribute to media and Internet propaganda. Write posts about your own intercultural experience and support groups and articles about ethnic integration and ways of solving the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria to overcome the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria and reach the principal goal – national unity, it is necessary to unite people in as many aspects of life as it is possible. (To be continued).
THE WORLD WE LIVE IN
“Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption.” – Wes Fesler.
Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
By Oluwaseyi Adebayo
As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.
However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.
Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.
The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.
The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.
To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
