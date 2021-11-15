Entertainment
Fanfare, Razzmatazz As NAFEST 2021 Kicks Off in Ado Ekiti with Command Performance
By Eric Elezuo
Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Wife of the Ekiti State government, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was the special guest of honour Sunday night as the 34th National festival of Arts and Culture tagged NAFEST 21 gets underway in the state capital, Ado Ekiti, with a grand COMMAND PERFORMANCE.
Filled with colours, class, razzmatazz and vigour, the superbly orchestrated performances spearheaded by the EKITI State Performing Arts Group, was an exercise in delight as the crowd of audience continually asked for more.
Held at the newly constructed Arts Theatre of the Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre, the event showcased the deep culture of the Ekiti people, using energetic dance steps choreographed to perfection.
Kick-starting the fanfare was the dance of welcome, which ushered participants and guests to the mind-blowing and fun-filled extravaganza.
The dance was followed by a rib cracking session as with a two man show by Parisco and Baba Chinedu, who formed the team of Arakenge Comedy art.
Performance after a performance, the hall was electrified with the guests absorbing the thrills and frills of the superlative culture of the Ekiti people, all rooted in dance and drama.
In quick succession, the state theatre group performed dances depicting one session of the culture afteranother ranging from occupation, gender strive, religion and more.
The group, which came prepared, in a lampoon, showcased the Nigeria of the moment through a drama titled Free Readers Association. The highly hilarious drama presented the ills of the society through newspaper reading, and made sporadic attempts at providing solutions.
Thereafter, The Battle of the Sexes was presented, which tend to decide between the male and female folks, who is the superior. It was followed by the Iwure Dance and Ido Dance, rightly described as magical as a result of the high octane acrobatic displays.
It was then the turn of the Students of Theatre and Arts of Ekitii State University, who showed vigour and strength as they performed The Drums of Rubble. The Fisherman Dance followed thereafter to conclude the Dances.
In her welcome address, Erelu Fayemi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, asked participants from across the states to make themselves at home and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the Ekiti people rooted in tourism, hospitality, food and more.
“We are immensely humbled and proud to have been considered eligible to host the 2021 NAFEST. What we lack in resources, we have in passion, kindness and integrity,” Mrs Fayemi said.
Among the array of dignitaries present at the event were the Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Rivers State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Charles Ejima; Mrs Tonye Briggs, Delta State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Lawrence Ejiofor and many more.
Entertainment
Why I Wore View-Obstructing Dress to 2023 Oscars – Tems
Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has given her reasons for wearing a view-obstructing dress to the 2023 Oscars.
The prestigious award event was held at the Dolby Centre, Los Angeles, on Sunday and was attended by Hollywood’s finest who stunned in different fashion pieces.
Tems was dressed in a custom white sculptural gown by Ukrainian brand, Lever Couture’s AW22, Leleka Couture collection. The gown which features a large headpiece drew backlash for obstructing the view of fellow audience members at the event.
Speaking with Harper’s Bazzar, Tems in a pre-Oscars interview gave behind-the-scenes details on the controversial gown.
According to the Grammys award winner, she decided to “go all out” and “make the most” of her first Oscars attendance.
“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she said. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”
Speaking on her recent groundbreaking achievements on the international music scene, the ‘Crazy Tings’ singer said this was just the beginning for her. Tems mentioned that her collaboration with musical giants like Beyonce and Rihanna were indications she was on the “right path”.
“If the biggest women in the world love my work to such an extent that they are working with me, then that must say something. My work is actually reaching places, it’s making some type of impact.
“And that is insane! I really am just trying to keep my feet on the ground and continue running and doing things that are a hundred per cent authentic to me. Evolving, learning, growing. It’s just the beginning for me,” she said.
With her collaboration with singer Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler, for the movie’s soundtrack, ‘Lift Me Up’, Tems was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars
The category was however won by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for ‘Naatu Naatu’.
Entertainment
Winners Emerge at Oscars 2023 Awards (Full List)
The 95th Oscars award ceremony held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with several stars claiming prizes in different categories.
Oscar statuettes were awarded for all 23 categories with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ winning the new Best Picture.
See the full list of winners from the 95th Oscars below:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Malte Grunert, Producer
Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
The Banshees of Inisherin
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Elvis
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
The Fabelmans
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
Tár
Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
Triangle of Sadness
Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
Women Talking
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler in Elvis
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
WIINNER: Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red
Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Cinematography
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Darius Khondji
Elvis
Mandy Walker
Empire of Light
Roger Deakins
Tár
Florian Hoffmeister
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Mary Zophres
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ruth Carter
Elvis
Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan
Best Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love
Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
WINNER: Navalny
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year?
Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Germany
Argentina, 1985
Argentina
Close
Belgium
EO
Poland
The Quiet Girl
Ireland
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
WINNER: The Whale
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley
Best Music (Original Score)
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Volker Bertelmann
Babylon
Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin
Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Son Lux
The Fabelmans
John Williams
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon
Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis
Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans
Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Lachlan Pendragon
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu
Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille
Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride
Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase
Cyrus Neshvad
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written by Rian Johnson
Living
Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
WINNER: Women Talking
Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Written by Martin McDonagh
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár
Written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness
Written by Ruben Östlund
Entertainment
K1 Denies Marital Crisis with Wife, Emmanuella
Popular singer K1 has denied news making the rounds that he was having a marital crisis with his wife, Emmanuella.
The fuji music crooner expressed his denial in a statement titled K1, Emmanuella, Shoot Down Rumour of Crisis in Their Marriage, and signed by Kunle Rasheed, and made available to news men.
This statement reads:
Our attention has been drawn yet again to another rounds of unofficial and unreliable piece of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend.
These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion, they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.
It is rather unfortunate that these rumour spinners who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love indeed has found a place to stay permanently in the couple’s hearts.
It is so evident that K1 and his wife Emmanuella love each other dearly. This should be understood by many especially those who are waiting to rejoice at any bad news about the couple.
Many of these gossips believe that the union will not work are in perpetual agony when they see the marriage flourishing. It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities is to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple who is constantly enjoying the bliss of their union.
We wish to say it clearly for the umpteenth time, that “Ajike Okin” and her darling husband K1 de Ultimate have mastered the way to always keep their faces toward the sunshine, so that the shadows can fall behind them. They are still sailing on that love boat with no intention to halt the sail or sink it.
Don’t Use Oro Festival As Ploy to Disenfranchise Voters, Rhode-Vivour Appeals to Organisers
Oba of Lagos Rejects Rhodes-Vivour, Declares Total Support for Sanwo-Olu
How APC Supervised the Collapse of Nigeria’s Democracy by Najatu Mohammed
Oro Festival Not on Gov’Ship Election Day, Elegushi Clarifies
Photo News: Dele Momodu Meets FIFA Executives in Rwanda
2026 World Cup Will Feature 48 Teams in 12 Groups, FIFA Confirms
Call Your Lieutenants to Order, NSA Warns Politicians Ahead Guber Polls
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)