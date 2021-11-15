Fanfare, Razzmatazz As NAFEST 2021 Kicks Off in Ado Ekiti with Command Performance

By Eric Elezuo

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Wife of the Ekiti State government, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was the special guest of honour Sunday night as the 34th National festival of Arts and Culture tagged NAFEST 21 gets underway in the state capital, Ado Ekiti, with a grand COMMAND PERFORMANCE.

Filled with colours, class, razzmatazz and vigour, the superbly orchestrated performances spearheaded by the EKITI State Performing Arts Group, was an exercise in delight as the crowd of audience continually asked for more.

Held at the newly constructed Arts Theatre of the Ekiti State Civic and Convention Centre, the event showcased the deep culture of the Ekiti people, using energetic dance steps choreographed to perfection.

Kick-starting the fanfare was the dance of welcome, which ushered participants and guests to the mind-blowing and fun-filled extravaganza.

The dance was followed by a rib cracking session as with a two man show by Parisco and Baba Chinedu, who formed the team of Arakenge Comedy art.

Performance after a performance, the hall was electrified with the guests absorbing the thrills and frills of the superlative culture of the Ekiti people, all rooted in dance and drama.

In quick succession, the state theatre group performed dances depicting one session of the culture afteranother ranging from occupation, gender strive, religion and more.

The group, which came prepared, in a lampoon, showcased the Nigeria of the moment through a drama titled Free Readers Association. The highly hilarious drama presented the ills of the society through newspaper reading, and made sporadic attempts at providing solutions.

Thereafter, The Battle of the Sexes was presented, which tend to decide between the male and female folks, who is the superior. It was followed by the Iwure Dance and Ido Dance, rightly described as magical as a result of the high octane acrobatic displays.

It was then the turn of the Students of Theatre and Arts of Ekitii State University, who showed vigour and strength as they performed The Drums of Rubble. The Fisherman Dance followed thereafter to conclude the Dances.

In her welcome address, Erelu Fayemi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, asked participants from across the states to make themselves at home and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the Ekiti people rooted in tourism, hospitality, food and more.

“We are immensely humbled and proud to have been considered eligible to host the 2021 NAFEST. What we lack in resources, we have in passion, kindness and integrity,” Mrs Fayemi said.

Among the array of dignitaries present at the event were the Director General, National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Prof Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Rivers State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Charles Ejima; Mrs Tonye Briggs, Delta State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Mr Lawrence Ejiofor and many more.