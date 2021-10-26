Featured
Fani-kayode Counters Ex-Wife, Says She Denied Children Breast Milk, Maternal Care
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the N800 million suit that was instituted against him by his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.
Fani-Kayode, in a counter-affidavit he filed through his team of lawyers, told the court that his ex-wife who is a former beauty queen, deprived his children breast milk on the account of the need to preserve her body shape, “coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breast-feed them.”
In a 23-paragraphed affidavit he personally deposed to in opposition to the suit, Fani-Kayode said it was not true that the applicant (Ms. Chikwendu) was violently separated from the four children they had together.
He told the court that rather, “she elected to leave her matrimonial home and consciously abandon the children, in order to optimise without restraints, her extra-marital and inordinate sexual escapades.”
Continuing, he said: “As a fact, it is not surprising that Ms. Precious Chikwendu is capable of such reckless abandonment, because: whilst she was with me in the house afore-described, she employed 12 in-house nannies to cater for the children, excluding supervisors and nurses who equally attend to them.
“The Applicant did not at anytime extend maternal care to the children, for the reason that she had a medical condition which deprived her of any filial bond with them.
“She deprived the children of the natural sucks or breast milk, also on account of the need to preserve her body shape, coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breast feed them.
“Despite the enormity of the Applicant’s brazen amoral acts, several entrities had been made to her, in returning home or visiting the children, but she completely rebuffed all.
“In a recent letter which was written to her Solicitor handling the matrimonial case, his attention was drawn to the fact that there has been no time that the Applicant was deprived physical access to her children, in as much as she has been speaking to them on phone and doing video calls with them.
“The Applicant only plays the victim and cries foul of deprivation of access or separation from her children, when indeed, she does not deeply desire to be with them,” he added.
Consequently, he urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit, as well as for constituting an abuse of judicial process.
He maintained that affidavit the Applicant filed against him before the court contained “concocted facts, presented by subterfuge, in order to mislead the Court and frustrate the administration of justice”.
“I know that the instant suit is nothing but a smokescreen intended to avoid the longs arms of justice and to malign me.
“There is no merit whatsoever in this suit, which was filed in abuse of court and judicial process.
“It is in the interest of justice to dismiss this suit for lacking in merit.
“I conscientiously depose to this counter-affidavit from facts within my personal knowledge, and in good faith, believing same to be in accordance with the Oaths Act currently in force” the embattled former Minister stated.
Finland Police Arrest IPOB Agitator, Simon Ekpa
Finland authorities on Thursday arrested a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa.
According to a Finland news outlet, HS, the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.
The platform claimed that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.
The HS said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment and said that the interview would be moved “to the future”.
When contacted, an official of the Finnish Embassy in Abuja who craves anonymity confirmed Ekpa’s arrest to The PUNCH on Thursday.
“It is our understanding that he is currently in police custody in Finland,” the official who is not authorised to speak to the press told The PUNCH.
“According to information available to us, the image is verified by Helsingin Sanomat, a Finnish newspaper; in it, Ekpa is seen being escorted out of his home in Lahti by plainclothes Finnish police”, the official volunteered.
Before his eventual arrest on Thursday, Nigerians all over the world have signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian Government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa, the brain behind the sit-at-home order in the South-East.
Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in had repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home and asked them to boycott the country’s general elections billed for Saturday.
His repeated sit-at-home order has been marked by bloodshed and destruction of lives and properties in the region by its enforcers.
The PUNCH had on February 15 reported that the Federal Government summoned the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, over “hate speech and incitive comments” by Ekpa.
At the meeting with Pylvanainen, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, said Ekpa’s action was fast becoming a threat to the forthcoming election, and that the Federal Government would not take it lightly with him and the Finland government if nothing drastic is done.
“We thought it was important for us to have this chat with you to let you know that, of course, he is living in the comfort of his home there in Finland and we know that we have been in touch with your good self.
“We have had some time to ensure that we arrest this situation but it appears the situation is getting out of hand. And we are saying enough is enough. We should let you know, in very strong terms that it is high time you really back Nigeria with the quest that something is done immediately because he threatens the forthcoming elections.
“The sad thing is that this gentleman has a lot of followers out there. And the moment he issues these instructions, what happens is that you have destructions the very next day. They embark on killings and burning and you name it. And we believe this is not acceptable.
“It’s important to get to know that these elections are being threatened by the actions of someone and that something needs to be done immediately, to address the situation.
“This in essence is why we thought it was important for us to have this discussion with you, so as to let you know our concerns and the displeasure of the Government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria on this very unhealthy development,” the minister, who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, had told Pylvanainen.
The Punch
Warning! You’ll Go to Jail If You Commit Any of These Offences on Election Day
As Nigerians head to the polls for the 2023 general elections to elect leaders in various capacities across the country, certain rules have been laid down for which offenders are liable to penalties ranging from fine, jail terms or both.
Against this background, it’s critical that the electorate get to intimately understand the laws and what constitutes as electoral offences and how to avoid all that before, during and after the elections.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, anyone in breach of any of these provisions is liable to being arrested and charged to court and prosecuted by INEC after investigation by the relevant Security Agencies.
The offences and corresponding penalties are contained in the Commission’s Electoral Offences and Penalties published in February 2019.
These are some of the electoral offences prescribed by Nigerian Law as of December 31, 2018.
Voter Registration
OFFENCE: Registering more than once, unlawful possession of a voter’s card, selling or buying of voters card
PENALTY: A fine not exceeding N100,000 or imprisonment for one year or both
OFFENCE: Giving false information in any application for registration as a voter
PENALTY: A fine not exceeding N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both
OFFENCE: Hindering another person from registering as a voter
PENALTY: A fine not exceeding N500,000 or 5 years imprisonment or both.
OFFENCE: Impersonating a registration official, carrying out registration of persons illegally or forging a registration card
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N1,000,000 or 12 months imprisonment or to both.
Nomination
OFFENCES:
(a) Forging a nomination paper or result form;
(b) Wilfully defacing or destroying a nomination paper or result form;
(c) Delivering to an electoral officer a forged nomination paper or result
(d) Signs a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency at the same election
PENALTY: Person who commits an offence under subsection (1) of this section is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for 2 years.
Ballot Papers and Ballot Boxes
OFFENCES:
a. Unlawful possession of a ballot paper
b. Illegal printing of ballot papers
c. Illegal production or importation of ballot boxes.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N50,000,000 or for a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years or both.
Disorderly Behaviour at Political Meetings
OFFENCE: To act in a disorderly manner or be in possession of offensive weapon of a political meeting
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both
Improper Use of Voter Card
OFFENCE: Unlawful giving of a voter’s card to some other person for use at an election other than, an officer appointed to do so; being in possession of more than one voters cards
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both
Improper Use of Vehicles
OFFENCE: Conveying any person to a registration office or to a polling unit by government vehicle or boat, except in respect of a person who is entitled to use such vehicle or boat
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000.00 or imprisonment for six months or both
Impersonation and Voting when not Qualified
OFFENCE: A person voting or attempting to vote at an election when he/she is not qualified, or inducing a person to vote at an election knowing that such person is not qualified.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.
Dereliction of Duty/ False result
OFFENCE: A Polling Officer failing to report on time or to discharge his duties on an election day without lawful excuse
PENALTY: On conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.
OFFENCE: Announces or publishing a false election result
PENALTY: 36 months imprisonment.
Announcing or Publishing A False Election Result
OFFENCE: Returning Officer or Collation Officer or person delivering a false certificate of return.
PENALTY: 3 years imprisonment without an option of fine.
Bribery and Conspiracy: Vote Buying
OFFENCES
a. Paying money to any other person for bribery at any election. On conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.
b. Receiving any money or gift, for voting or to refrain from voting at any election.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both
Requirement of Secrecy in Voting
OFFENCES:
a. Not maintaining the secrecy of voting at a polling unit.
b. Interfering with a voter casting his vote
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.
Wrongful Voting and False Statements
OFFENCES:
a. Illegal voting at an election
b. Publishing any statement of the withdrawal of a candidate or about his personal character.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.
Voting by Unregistered Persons
OFFENCE: To bring into a polling unit during an election a voter’s card issued to another person
PENALTY: A fine of N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.
Disorderly Conducts at Elections
OFFENCE: Inciting others to act in a disorderly manner
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both.
OFFENCES:
Within a distance of 300 meters of a polling unit
a. Canvassing for votes, persuading any voter not to vote for any particular candidate or being in possession of any offensive weapon, wear or display any notice, symbol, photograph or party card
b. Using any vehicle bearing the colour or symbol of a political, loitering around a polling unit blaring siren.
OFFENCE: Snatching or destruction of any election material
PENALTY: 24 months imprisonment.
Undue Influence
OFFENCE: Accepting money or any other inducement during an election.
PENALTY: A fine of N 100,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both.
Threatening
OFFENCES:
a. Threatening a person with violence or injury to compel that person to vote or refrain from voting
b. Preventing any political aspirant from free use of the media vehicles, mobilization of political support and campaign at an election;
PENALTY: A fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 3 years.
Campaign and Campaign Finance
OFFENCE: Unlawful possession of a weapon at a political rally or voting centre
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N2,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 2 years or both.
OFFENCE: Threatening any person with violence during any political campaign
PENALTY: In the case of an individual, to a maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months. In case of a political party, a fine of N2,000,000 in the first instance, and N500,000 for any subsequent offence.
OFFENCES:
Campaigning in public earlier than 90 days before polling day or ending it less than 24 hours to the election.
A political party, advertising in a newspaper , radio or TV less than 24 hours before polling day
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000
OFFENCES:
Employing State apparatus including the media to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election.
Unequal allocation of Media time among political parties or candidates
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 in the first instance and to a maximum fine of N1,000,000.00 for subsequent conviction.
OFFENCE: Broadcasting or publishing any material for the purpose of promoting or opposing a particular political party or a candidate during 24 hours immediately preceding or on polling day.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or to imprisonment for a term of 12 months and in case of a body corporate shall pay a maximum fine of N1,000,000
Offences relating to finances of a political party
OFFENCE: A Political Party possessing any fund outside or retaining funds or other asset remitted to it from outside Nigeria
PENALTY: Forfeiture of the funds or assets to the Commission and in addition may be liable to a fine of not less than N500,000.
Limitations on Election Expenses and Contribution to a Political Party
OFFENCE: A Presidential Candidate incurring more than N1,000,000,000 as election expenses.
PENALTY: Presidential election, to a maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both
OFFENCE: A Governorship candidate incurring more than N200,000,000
PENALTY: Governorship election to a fine of N800.000 or imprisonment for a term of 9 months or both
OFFENCE: A Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates exceeding N40,000,000 and N20,000,000 respectively.
PENALTY: Senatorial election to a fine of N600,000 or imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both House of Representatives election to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of 5 months or both;
OFFENCE: A candidate for State Assembly election spending more than N10,000,000.
PENALTY: State House of Assembly election to a fine of N300,000 or imprisonment for a term of 3 months or both;
OFFENCE: A candidate for Chairmanship of an Area Council incurring more than ten million naira N10,000,000
PENALTY: In the case of Chairmanship election, to a fine of N300,000 or imprisonment for a term of 3 months or both
OFFENCE: In the case of Councillorship election to an Area Council, exceeding more than the maximum of election expenses of one million naira N1,000,000
PENALTY: Councillorship election, to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of one month or both
OFFENCE: An individual or other entity donating more than N1,000,000 to any candidate.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of 9 months or both.
OFFENCES:
Aiding a candidate to forge or falsify a document relating to his expenditure at an election Imprisonment for a term of 10 years.
Refusal by a political party to submit its election expenses to INEC in a separate audited return within 6 months after an election
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N1,000,000 and in the case of failure to submit an accurate audited return within the stipulated period, the court may impose a maximum penalty of N200,000 per day on any party for the period after the return was due until it is submitted to the Commission.
OFFENCE: A political party shall not incur election expenses beyond the limit stipulated in this Act. A political party which contravenes this subsection commits an offence and is liable on conviction.
PENALTY: A maximum fine of N1,000,000 and forfeiture to the Commission of the amount by which the expenses exceed the limit set by the Commission.
Those Calling for Sit-at-Home During Elections Are Criminals – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it did not call for a boycott of elections in the Southeast.
In a statement on Thursday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said the group did not and would not order a sit-at-home during polls in the geo-political zone.
Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB’s leader, had said there would be a sit-at-home in the south-east during elections to boycott the exercise.
Powerful said those calling for sit-at-home in the south-east were not working for the group.
“We have stated for the umpteenth time that we have nothing to do with the Nigeria elections and have neither called for a boycott nor do we have the intention to call for an election boycott during this coming elections,” the statement reads.
“More importantly, IPOB has not called for any sit-at-home during the duration of the election and, therefore, distance ourselves from any purported sit-at-home in Biafra land during the election.
“Those calling for ‘No Election’ and sit-at-home during the election period are simply Fulani agents whose sole motive is to discredit our self-determination movement by attempting to paint it as an anti-democratic force.
“Their intention is to create the groundwork for the international community to view IPOB as being against the democratic process and provide them with an excuse to clamp down on our activities and on IPOB Leadership.”
Powerful said those calling for sit-at-home during this polls “do not represent IPOB, are not IPOB family members, never were IPOB family members and are not working for Mazi Nnamdi KANU”.
“Our focus remains the unconditional release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU as the court of appeal has ordered and referendum date for Biafrans to determine their political future,” he said.
He said Chinasa Nworu, IPOB’s director of state (DOS), will on Friday night, make a broadcast on the issue of elections to tell people in the south-east that “we are not stopping anybody from performing his or her civic responsibility by voting person of your choice. IPOB did not order sit-at-home; IPOB is not against anybody coming out for elections”.
He added that “criminals mentioned sit-at-home” during elections in the south-east.
