EndSARS Anniversary: Police Arrest Two Protesters at Lekki Tollgate

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has lashed out at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its Naira redesign policy, predicting that it may hurt the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election, and adversely affect democratic rule in the country.

Ganduje, an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, made the claim on Wednesday, during a meeting with a group of former National Assembly members from the North West.

The governor of the commercial hub of northern Nigeria said the policy should have been introduced seven years ago, or after the election.

Ganduje said President Buhari, by implementing the policy close to an election, will destroy the party on which platform he became president for two consecutive terms.

“No doubt we know the importance of politicians. That’s why now, when you look at what’s happening, it can make you weep.

“Look at this person, who had contested several times without winning. No sooner than a merger took place, he won an election. After four years, he got re-elected. Now he is going after his tenure but there is nothing he is doing than to destroy the same party that helped him to power. How could anybody be like that?” Ganduje asked.

“Then it’s time for the election and you just bring this policy. For God, why is this coming at this time? What’s the importance of doing it now? Why not after the election? Why not some seven years back before now? Every politician will question this: what’s the importance of this policy? The CBN governor doesn’t understand these things. He is not a politician but just like that… He is a nobody,” he said.

Ganduje wondered how the president felt seeing banks being burnt by protesters in the southern part of the country due to the scarcity of the Naira notes.

“For God, just imagine these things. You’re a leader and you’re seeing a bank go up in flames. Could this be possible, if not because democracy has been bastardized? He doesn’t have an answer to this and this is not democracy,” he said.

Speaking further, Ganduje told the gathering that some governors went to court to protest the policy because it was not the right thing to do.

He also said it should have been revisited since international organisations like World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and some world leaders all called on the federal government to look at the possibility of revisiting the policy.

Ganduje said if the candidate of the ruling party is elected, he would discard the policy.

He also warned that banks in the state should collect old notes or risk having their certificate of operating in the state revoke.